Corrugated Tube Market Consumption By Type, Application And Sales 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

A Corrugated Tube is a tube with a series of parallel ridges and grooves on its surface. This pipe can be manufactured of steel or plastic such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or PVC. It can be coated or lined. Corrugated pipe is used in applications such as drains where flexibility, durability, and strength are important attributes.

The global Corrugated Tube market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Fr nkische Rohrwerke

PMA

Flexa

Murrplastik

Adaptaflex

Teaflex

Reiku

Schlemmer

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

ADS

TIJARIA

Corma Inc.

Bina Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd

JunXing Pipe

Pars Ethylene Kish Co

JM Eagle

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Single Wall Corrugated

Double Wall Corrugated

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Power cable conduit & telecom cable duct

Drainage & Sewerage Lines

Building & Construction

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Corrugated Tube Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Corrugated Tube Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Single Wall Corrugated

2.1.2 Double Wall Corrugated

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Power cable conduit & telecom cable duct

3.1.2 Drainage & Sewerage Lines

3.1.3 Building & Construction

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Fr nkische Rohrwerke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 PMA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Flexa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Murrplastik (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Adaptaflex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Teaflex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Reiku (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Schlemmer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 ADS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 TIJARIA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Corma Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Bina Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 JunXing Pipe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Pars Ethylene Kish Co (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 JM Eagle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

Table Global Corrugated Tube Market 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Corrugated Tube Market 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Corrugated Tube Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Corrugated Tube Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in Volume

Table Fr nkische Rohrwerke Overview List

Table Corrugated Tube Business Operation of Fr nkische Rohrwerke (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table PMA Overview List

Table Corrugated Tube Business Operation of PMA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Flexa Overview List

Table Corrugated Tube Business Operation of Flexa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Murrplastik Overview List

Table Corrugated Tube Business Operation of Murrplastik (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Adaptaflex Overview List

Table Corrugated Tube Business Operation of Adaptaflex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Teaflex Overview List

Table Corrugated Tube Business Operation of Teaflex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Reiku Overview List

Table Corrugated Tube Business Operation of Reiku (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Schlemmer Overview List

Table Corrugated Tube Business Operation of Schlemmer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Continued...

