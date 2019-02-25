Global Hydrofluoric Acid Industry Market production is estimated to reach 7.36 million tons by the end of 2023

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Industry Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Global Hydrofluoric Acid Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the production is estimated at 5.74 million tons in 2017 and is forecasted to reach 7.36 million tons by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.91% between 2018 and 2023.

It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The Major players reported in the market include:

Honeywell

FuJian LongFu Chemical Co. Ltd

Solvay

Arkema

Dakin

Shandong Dongyue

Juhua

Yingpeng

Zhejiang Sanmei

...

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Product Segment Analysis

Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid

Industrial Hydrofluoric Acid

Type 3

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Application Segment Analysis

Electronic Industry

Oil Industry

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Hydrofluoric Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydrofluoric Acid

1.2 Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segmentation by Type in 2016

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Hydrofluoric Acid by Type in 2016

1.2.1 Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid

1.2.2 Industrial Hydrofluoric Acid

1.2.3 Type 3

1.3 Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segmentation by Application in 2016

1.3.1 Hydrofluoric Acid Consumption Market Share by Application in 2016

1.3.2 Electronic Industry

1.3.3 Oil Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segmentation by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Hydrofluoric Acid (2013-2023)

1.5.1 Global Product Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

1.5.2 Global Product Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Hydrofluoric Acid Industry

2.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

2.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

2.1.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend

2.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)

3.2 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)

3.3 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)

3.4 Manufacturers Hydrofluoric Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type

3.5 Hydrofluoric Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.5.1 Hydrofluoric Acid Market Concentration Rate

3.5.2 Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………………………………….

……………………………………

Chapter 9 Hydrofluoric Acid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9.1 Hydrofluoric Acid Key Raw Materials Analysis

9.1.1 Key Raw Materials

9.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

9.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

9.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

9.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.1 Raw Materials

9.2.2 Labor Cost

9.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

9.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydrofluoric Acid

Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10.1 Hydrofluoric Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

10.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

10.3 Raw Materials Sources of Hydrofluoric Acid Major Manufacturers in 2016

10.4 Downstream Buyers

Chapter 11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11.1 Marketing Channel

11.1.1 Direct Marketing

11.1.2 Indirect Marketing

11.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

11.2 Market Positioning

11.2.1 Pricing Strategy

11.2.2 Brand Strategy

11.2.3 Target Client

11.3 Distributors/Traders List

Chapter 12 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12.1 Technology Progress/Risk

12.1.1 Substitutes Threat

12.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

12.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

12.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

Chapter 13 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13.1 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2023)

13.2 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

13.3 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Production Forecast by Type (2018-2023)

13.4 Global Hydrofluoric Acid Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2023)

13.5 Hydrofluoric Acid Price Forecast (2018-2023)

