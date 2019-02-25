Global Earthenware Industry Forecast To 2024 Overview, Market Opportunities And Outlook
Description
Earthenware generally means a ceramic material which has a variety of uses ranging from pottery, tableware to decorative objects. The compositions vary to a great extent among countries and also among individual makers. The general composition consists of 25% ball clay, 28% kaolin, 32% quartz and 15% feldspar.
The global Earthenware market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
ELHO
Poterie Lorraine
Titisinaran
Yorkshire
Yixing Wankun
Hongshan Flowerpot
Linyi Lijun
Shanxi xianglong black pottery handicraft
Qihe Longshan black pottery Technology
liangzi black pottery
Jinan Longshan Longyuan Black Pottery Art
Jiangsu Sheng Yixing Red Pottery Arts Factory
QuanZheng Red Ceramics Technology
POTTERY MFG
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Delftware
Creamware
Raku
Victorian majolica
Terracotta
Ironstone ware
Faience
Yellowware
Tin-glazed pottery
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Household
Commercial
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Earthenware Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Earthenware Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Delftware
2.1.2 Creamware
2.1.3 Raku
2.1.4 Victorian majolica
2.1.5 Terracotta
2.1.6 Ironstone ware
2.1.7 Faience
2.1.8 Yellowware
2.1.9 Tin-glazed pottery
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Household
3.1.2 Commercial
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 ELHO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Poterie Lorraine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Titisinaran (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Yorkshire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Yixing Wankun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Hongshan Flowerpot (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Linyi Lijun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Shanxi xianglong black pottery handicraft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Qihe Longshan black pottery Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 liangzi black pottery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Jinan Longshan Longyuan Black Pottery Art (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Jiangsu Sheng Yixing Red Pottery Arts Factory (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 QuanZheng Red Ceramics Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 POTTERY MFG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
Table Global Earthenware Market 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Earthenware Market 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume
Table Global Earthenware Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Earthenware Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in Volume
Table ELHO Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of ELHO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Poterie Lorraine Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Poterie Lorraine (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Titisinaran Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Titisinaran (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Yorkshire Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Yorkshire (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Yixing Wankun Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Yixing Wankun (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Hongshan Flowerpot Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Hongshan Flowerpot (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Linyi Lijun Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Linyi Lijun (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Shanxi xianglong black pottery handicraft Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Shanxi xianglong black pottery handicraft (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Qihe Longshan black pottery Technology Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Qihe Longshan black pottery Technology (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table liangzi black pottery Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of liangzi black pottery (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Jinan Longshan Longyuan Black Pottery Art Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Jinan Longshan Longyuan Black Pottery Art (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table Jiangsu Sheng Yixing Red Pottery Arts Factory Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of Jiangsu Sheng Yixing Red Pottery Arts Factory (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table QuanZheng Red Ceramics Technology Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of QuanZheng Red Ceramics Technology (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table POTTERY MFG Overview List
Table Earthenware Business Operation of POTTERY MFG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Figure Global Earthenware Market Growth 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Earthenware Market Growth 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume
Continued...
