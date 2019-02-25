Supremus Group LLC Launches HIPAA Compliance Training Awareness Courses in Spanish for Employees, New Hires and Students

Supremus Group LLC announces the launch of the Spanish version of a few basic level courses for HIPAA compliance training.

WAUKEE, LOWA, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help a growing number of Spanish speaking employees in the United States, Supremus Group LLC, a HIPAA compliance solutions and training provider, has announced exclusive certification training for HIPAA employees in the Spanish language.In a press briefing, the chief marketing officer of Supremus Group said, “We are happy to announce that the the Spanish versions of our basic level courses of HIPAA for Medical Provider, HIPAA for Business Associates, Group Health Plan HIPAA course and HIPAA with CAN-SPAM for Call Center is ready for release and available for purchase.”The courses are divided according to the type of the organization they are working for and the cost of HIPAA certification course would be $25 for an employee.The major beneficiaries of the Spanish version of training courses can be the business partners of healthcare organizations having access to PHI, medical providers, Medical call centers and health plans.These courses will not only provide an overview of the standard HIPAA regulations and procedures but will also highlight standard practices and applicable policies.Supremus Group offers various training courses for corporate clients and companies in order to assist them to train their employees in basic regulations and procedures. This training turns out to be extremely cost effective and profitable for the employees. Supremus Group courses are designed to address security and privacy standards.To enable flexible learning, the entire training is offered online, so that students can access it from any location and according to their convenience.Employees only need to spend one or two hours to get acquainted with the basics of HIPAA regulations and policies.Supremus Group has successfully maintained quality and professionalism as their courses are tried and tested by thousands of medical professionals. They make sure that the employees get an interactive training experience, so that they can successfully ensure HIPAA compliance and protect sensitive information. HIPAA training in Spanish is aimed at training Spanish speaking medical professionals to comply with section 164. 530 (b) (1) of the Administrative Simplification Law.This is an accelerated learning program and it offers cost-effective learning and training for the Hispanic community and vendors who are outside the USA providing services to USA based clients. It is ideal for the employees even if they have extensive knowledge of Protected Health Information (PHI).These courses will assist Spanish speaking employees of hospitals and private clinics and various medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, psychologists, plastic surgeons, pediatrics, neurosurgeons, pathologists, chiropractors and anesthesiologists.The course will also help Spanish speaking the professionals working in medical billing, business process outsourcing centers, medical transcription and couriers etc. Insurance brokers can also get benefited from this course.HIPAA Overview Training based on a type of OrganizationHealthcare Providers Cost: $25 per employeeBusiness Associates Cost: $25 per employeeEmployer Health Plan Cost: $25 per employeeCall Center Organization Cost: $25 per employeeTo get further information about various training and certification courses for HIPAA employees in Spanish, you can visit https://www.supremusgroup.com/Spanish-hipaa-training/



