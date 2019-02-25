Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Acne Therapeutics 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Acne Therapeutics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Acne, also known as acne vulgaris, is a long-term skin disease that occurs when hair follicles are clogged with dead skin cells and oil from the skin. 
US is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to a rising awareness and the growing population of teenagers as well as the growing healthcare expenditure in the region. It is one of the most common disorders in the United States and affects a large section of teenagers and young adults including primarily the female patient’s population. Factors such as lifestyle changes, awareness programs regarding acne, and easy availability of acne treatments drive this market in this region. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate compared to other regions, due to a largely diversified patient pool including a major section of the population in the young adults age-group as well as the rising healthcare infrastructure. 
In 2018, the global Acne Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Acne Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acne Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
GlaxoSmithKline 
Pfizer 
Johnson & Johnson 
Roche 
Teva Pharmaceutical 
Bayer 
Mylan 
Allergan 
Valeant Pharmaceuticals 
Nestle (Galderma) 
Cipher Pharmaceuticals 
Sun Pharmaceutical

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Topical Medication 
Oral Medication

Market segment by Application, split into 
Inflammatory Acne 
Non-inflammatory Acne

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Acne Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Acne Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Acne Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Topical Medication 
1.4.3 Oral Medication 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Acne Therapeutics Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Inflammatory Acne 
1.5.3 Non-inflammatory Acne 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Acne Therapeutics Market Size 
2.2 Acne Therapeutics Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Acne Therapeutics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Acne Therapeutics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 GlaxoSmithKline 
12.1.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Acne Therapeutics Introduction 
12.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline Revenue in Acne Therapeutics Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development 
12.2 Pfizer 
12.2.1 Pfizer Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Acne Therapeutics Introduction 
12.2.4 Pfizer Revenue in Acne Therapeutics Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Pfizer Recent Development 
12.3 Johnson & Johnson 
12.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Acne Therapeutics Introduction 
12.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Acne Therapeutics Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development 
12.4 Roche 
12.4.1 Roche Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Acne Therapeutics Introduction 
12.4.4 Roche Revenue in Acne Therapeutics Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Roche Recent Development 
12.5 Teva Pharmaceutical 
12.5.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Acne Therapeutics Introduction 
12.5.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Revenue in Acne Therapeutics Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

