Collagen Peptide and Gelatin 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”

Collagen peptides are easily digestible, cold-soluble, and highly bioactive sources of collagen. Collagen peptides are the bioactive peptides derived from the enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. These peptides are derived by breaking down molecular bonds between individual collagen strands to peptides.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Collagen Peptide and Gelatin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Although collagen peptides are not precisely the same as gelatin, both gelatin and collagen peptide originate from collagen and are proteins made from amino acids. Gelatin is a colorless, translucent, flavorless, and brittle food additive derived from collagen present in several animal body parts. Gelatin is a colorless, translucent, flavorless, and brittle food additive derived from collagen present in several animal body parts.

The worldwide market for Collagen Peptide and Gelatin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gelita

Rousselot

Tessenderlo

Weishardt Holding

Lapi Gelatine

Nitta Gelatin

Ewald-Gelatine

Italgelatine

Trobas Gelatine

Reinert Gruppe Ingredients

Holista CollTech

Gelnex

Junca Gelatines

Advanced BioMatrix

Collagen Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Bovine

Sheep

Porcine

Chicken

Marine

Others



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Technical

Healthcare

