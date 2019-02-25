Packaging Automation 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9% and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Packaging Automation Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Packaging Automation Market Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the global packaging automation market was estimated as USD 28.24 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast period.

"Packaging Automation Market ", published by Wiseguy Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Packaging Automation Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Packaging is considered to be one of the vital aspects in product manufacturing process for protecting the products from dust, physical damage, and other environmental factors. Packaging process are carried out via different packaging automation ICs, and machineries which further assists in completing the tasks effectively and efficiently. Safety rules & regulations are major concerns for manufacturers specifically in the food & beverage industry and healthcare sector of emerging nations such as China, India, and Latin America.

Rising rate of industrialization and manufacturing activities owing to the increasing population, reduction in labor cost is projected to enhance the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements such as autonomous control, wireless technology, and wearable devices are also anticipated to spur the global packaging automation market. Increasing industrial innovations and technological advancements such as DCS, PLC, SCADA, and MES, automation & Automation ICs have become more conventional for small and medium-scale manufacturers.

The report includes -

Segmentation: On the basis of product, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Automated Packagers

• Packaging Robots

• Automated Conveyors



On the basis of software & services, this report includes the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, majorly segregated into

• Software

• Services

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Filling

• Labeling

• Palletizing

• Wrapping

• Bagging

• Capping

• Case Packaging

• Others

Based on the end-users, this report inculcates the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, majorly bifurcated into

• Food & Beverages

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Retail

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Chemicals

• Healthcare

• Logistics & Warehousing

• Others

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of packaging automation market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in packaging automation market by top manufacturers/players, with packaging automation market revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Kollmorgen, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, and Swisslog Holding AG.



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3. Key Trends

5. GLOBAL PACKAGING AUTOMATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT (2017-2025)

5.1. Global Packaging Automation Market by Automated Packagers

5.2. Global Packaging Automation Market by Packaging Robots

5.3. Global Packaging Automation Market by Automated Conveyors

6. GLOBAL PACKAGING AUTOMATION MARKET, BY SOFTWARE & SERVICES (2017-2025)

6.1. Global Packaging Automation Market by Software

6.2. Global Packaging Automation Market by Services

7. GLOBAL PACKAGING AUTOMATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION (2017-2025)

7.1. Global Packaging Automation Market by Filling

7.2. Global Packaging Automation Market by Labeling

7.3. Global Packaging Automation Market by Palletizing

7.4. Global Packaging Automation Market by Wrapping

7.5. Global Packaging Automation Market by Bagging

7.6. Global Packaging Automation Market by Capping

7.7. Global Packaging Automation Market by Case Packaging

7.8. Global Packaging Automation Market by Others

8. GLOBAL PACKAGING AUTOMATION MARKET, BY END-USER (2017-2025)

9. GLOBAL PACKAGING AUTOMATION MARKET, BY REGION (2017-2025)

………..

10. MARKET COMPETITION ANALYSIS

10.1. Market Share/Positioning Analysis

10.2. Key Innovators

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. ABB Ltd.

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Type/Service Offerings

10.3.1.3. Strategy

10.3.1.4. Key Developments

10.3.2. Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

10.3.2.1. Overview

10.3.2.2. Type/Service Offerings

10.3.2.3. Strategy

10.3.2.4. Key Developments

10.3.3. BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

10.3.3.1. Overview

10.3.3.2. Type/Service Offerings

10.3.3.3. Strategy

10.3.3.4. Key Developments

10.3.4. Emerson Electric Co.

10.3.4.1. Overview

10.3.4.2. Type/Service Offerings

10.3.4.3. Strategy

10.3.4.4. Key Developments

10.3.5. Kollmorgen Inc.

10.3.5.1. Overview

10.3.5.2. Type/Service Offerings

10.3.5.3. Strategy

10.3.5.4. Key Developments

10.3.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.3.6.1. Overview

10.3.6.2. Type/Service Offerings

10.3.6.3. Strategy

10.3.6.4. Key Developments

10.3.7. Rockwell Automation.

10.3.7.1. Overview

10.3.7.2. Type/Service Offerings

10.3.7.3. Strategy

10.3.7.4. Key Developments

Continued…..



