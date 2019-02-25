Mobility as a Service (MaaS) 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 36.8% and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024”

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2019

Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership.

Scope of the Report:

Transportation as a service (TaaS) developed rapidly sence 2010, and most of top players were established between 2009 and 2013;

Now North America is the largest market, due to the mature and perfect transportation system; Currently, Uber is dominating North America, over 80% market share in the end 2016; and other players like Lyft is developing rapidly these days, when Uber is in trouble. In July 2017, Lyft may occupy for 20% share in Untied States.

Europe also developed rapidly, several players are dominating the Europe market, like Yandex is domimating Russia, Uber and Gett are dominating UK market, BlaBlaCar is dominating France market, Mytaxi is dominating Germany market; In future, the European local players will keep the leading position.

China now is dominated Didi Chuxing, there are also few small players, gradually expanded their market size through diversified competition, supporting better services.

The worldwide market for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 36.8% over the next five years, will reach 158000 million US$ in 2024, from 24100 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Uber

Didi

Lyft

Gett

Mytaxi(Hailo)

Ola Cabs

BlaBla Car

Careem

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Addison Lee

Meru

Ingogo

Flywheel

Easy Taxi

Gocatch

Via

Yandex Taxi

Lecab

99Taxis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Below 25 Years Old

25-40 Years Old

Above 40 Years Old

Continued….



