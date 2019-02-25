Conference Co-Chairs from MedImmune & Ferring Pharmaceuticals invites you to attend Pre-filled Syringes West Coast 2019

The 4th annual Pre-filled Syringes West Coast conference and exhibition is returning to San Diego, USA, on June 3rd – 4th 2019.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to have Michael Song, Senior Manager, Dosage Form Design and Development, MedImmune and Tina Rees, Associate Director - Human Factors, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, co-chairing the two-day conference.Read the letter from the chairs:“Dear Participants,It is with great pleasure and delight that we welcome each of you to SMi’s 2019 Pre-Filled Syringe West Coast conference in San Diego, California.Over the past decade, pre-filled syringe venues have grown significantly in terms of content and attendance as the pre-filled syringe market and pharmaceutical interest in pre-filled syringe continues to grow. The prefilled syringe market is projected to grow an additional 10.5% by 2024 with continually increasing number of drug products being developed and administered via prefilled syringe.Prefilled syringe offers many unique benefits and can be easily integrated within drug delivery devices for patient self-administration. These products have undoubtedly improved the lives of countless patients and caregivers who administer the medication but are not without challenges. As such, as an industry, we have a duty to further develop and evolve these products to meet and/or exceed the needs of our patients and improve upon therapeutic options through the sharing of lessons learned, experiences, and scientific breakthroughs.The meeting will allow for the face-to-face convergence of subject matter experts, thought leaders, researchers, and manufacturers in disciplines related to the development of prefilled syringes and other therapeutic delivery products, and thereby provide a tremendous opportunity for meaningful discourse.We look forward to seeing you there!”Take advantage of the $400 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on February 28th, 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr2 Pre-filled Syringes West CoastConference: June 3rd – 4th, 2019Half-day Post-conference workshop: June 5th, 2019Contact Information:SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168.For delegate enquiries contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6184.For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk---ENDS---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.