2-Ethylhexanoic Acid 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Executive Summary
2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The Players Mentioned in our report
Perstorp
OXEA
Basf
Zhangming Chemical
KH Neochem
Elekeiroz
Eastman
DOW
Jiangxi JYT Chemical
Qingan
Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Product Segment Analysis by Types
Pharmaceutical Grade
Chemicals Grade
Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Product Segment Analysis by manufacturing process
Butyraldehyde method
Isooctanol method
Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Application Segment Analysis
Paint driers
PVB film plasticizers & PVC stabilizers
Synthetic lubricants
Unsaturated polyester resin
Others
Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Industry 1
1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1
1.1.1 Pharmaceutical Grade 2
1.1.2 Chemicals Grade 2
1.2 Main Market Activities 2
1.3 Similar Industries 5
1.4 Industry at a Glance 5
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 6
2.1 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Markets by regions 6
2.1.1 North America 6
North America Market Sales Revenue and Growth Rate 6
Market overview 8
North America Major Players in 2018 8
2.1.2 Europe 8
Europe Market Sales Revenue and Growth Rate 8
Market overview 9
Europe Major Players in 2018 9
2.1.3 China 10
China Market Sales Revenue and Growth Rate 10
Market overview 11
China Major Players in 2018 11
2.1.4 Japan 12
Japan Market Sales Revenue and Growth Rate 12
Market overview 13
2.2 World 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market by Types 14
Pharmaceutical Grade 14
Chemicals Grade 14
2.3 World 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market by Applications 15
Paint driers 15
PVB film plasticizers & PVC stabilizers 15
Synthetic lubricants 15
Unsaturated polyester resin 15
Others 15
2.4 World 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Analysis 16
2.4.1 World 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Sales Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018 16
2.4.2 World 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Consumption and Growth rate 2013-2018 17
2.4.3 World 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Price Analysis 2013-2018 17
Chapter 3 World 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market share 18
3.1 World Sales Market share by Major Players 18
3.2 World Sales Revenue Market share by Major Players 19
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Sales 2013-2018 20
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Sales Revenue (M USD) 2013-2023 22
3.5 Sales Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Types 2013-2023 24
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 26
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 26
4.2 Raw material Market analysis 27
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2017-2018 27
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis 27
4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 28
4.4 Production Process Analysis 29
4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 31
4.5.1 Labor Cost 31
4.5.2 Manufacturing Expenses 38
Continued….\
