Denver Nuggets' star guard Gary Harris to host Strikes For Kids Bowling Bash benefiting The Boys & Girls Clubs of Denver

Denver Nuggets' Gary Harris to donate bikes and backpacks to youth from Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver at The Strikes For Kids Blue and Yellow Bowling Bash.

Gary came to us to fulfill his passion on giving back and using his platform to inspire the youth to achieve their goals. A lot of these children have never had a bike so it will be a great surprise.” — Joe Allen Founder of Strikes For Kids

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver Nuggets 'standout Gary Harris will host the Blue and Yellow Bowling Bash taking place on Wednesday March 13th from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Fat Cats in Westminster. Strikes For Kids welcomes all ages and skill levels to come enjoy a fun evening of bowling while making a positive impact in the community.Registration option is $225 for a lane for up to six (6) bowlers which includes bowling, pizza, a group picture with Gary, a swag bag and a t-shirt. To sign up your team please visit: blueandyellowbowlingbash.com.Proceeds from this event will go towards benefiting our Strikes For Kids Backpack and Bike Giveaway Program:The Strikes For Kids Backpack Giveaway acknowledges the financial burden school supplies can be on families. The purpose of this program is alleviate some of the back to school stress by providing backpacks filled with school supplies. The Strikes For Kids Backpack Giveaway Program, presented by Dollar Days, provided approximately 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies in our first year of the program in 2017 and 3,500 in 2018. 2019 will be a bigger year as we plan to exceed 4,000 to students nationwide ensuring a prosperous start to the school year. The 25 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver will be rewarded with brand new bikes, backpacks and a evening of bowling alongside Gary.Strikes For Kids is a 501(c)(3) national charitable organization. Since our inception in 2012, we have organized over 100 bowling, softball and golf events. Strikes For Kids partners with more than 125 NFL, NBA, MLB and MMA athletes to allow fans and their families the rare opportunity to mingle with professional athletes for an enjoyable afternoon/evening of fun while supporting a worthy cause at an affordable cost. Strikes For Kids also provides local businesses a unique opportunity to create a team building exercise while seeing their tax deductible donation impact lives.Our mission is to coordinate these events nationally that empower and inspire the youth to achieve their goals and motivate them to become the leaders of tomorrow. We enrich the lives of students and youth organizations in the community in which these events are held by partnering up with various organizations that reward the children for their hard work in the classroom, demonstrating great behavior and excelling in sports.



