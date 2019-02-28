"Do you want to know more about Spinal Surgery?" - Dr. William Matzner provides an overview in new publication

Website of Dr William Matzner California William Lee Matzner, MD - California, Simi Valley William L Matzner, Simi Valley, CA Dr William Lee Matzner, Simi Valley, California Dr William Lee Matzner, Simi Valley, California

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical doctor & analyst Dr. William Matzner has published an article on spinal surgery. The article is intended to provide initial information and serve as a starting point for further research and medical consultations. Such surgery issues require consultation with a medical specialist, and the article is not a substitute for a consultation with such a medical specialist for such types of surgery. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Matzner at https://drwilliammatzner.blogspot.com What is Spinal Fusion?The small bones in the spinal cord called vertebrae are permanently joined via a process called spinal fusion surgery. After the vertebrae are joined together, they are unable to move. The vertebrae are joined by placing a bone or a material similar to it in the space between two consecutive vertebrae. To keep the bones together and to allow them to heal, metal screws and rods are used to hold the vertebrae together.Why Is Spinal Fusion Needed?According to a study, in 2011, about 488,000 spinal fusion procedures have been performed by doctors. You must be thinking that why is this surgery used when it immobilizes the spine. Well, spinal fusion surgery is performed to mend broken or dislocated spine. The following conditions are treated by this surgery:* Unstable spine because of damaged vertebrae* Deformed spinal cord because of conditions such as scoliosis (curved spine) and kyphosis (curved upper spinal cord)* Abnormal movement of the spine* Slipped vertebraeIf you or anyone you know is suffering from any of the above conditions, then they must consult their doctor and ask them if they need to undergo a spinal fusion surgery. Your doctor will try to heal your condition without surgery but if non-surgical procedures are not enough then they will recommend surgery.What are the Risks of Spinal Fusion?Just like every other surgery, there are some potential complications that a patient can expect after undergoing spinal fusion surgery. Spinal fusion complications include:* Pain in the bone graft site* Infection at the surgical site* Formation of blood clots* Slow healing* Unnecessary bleeding* Damaged nerves around the section of the spine where surgery is performedNot everyone who undergoes spinal fusion surgery will experience these complications. The surgery is simple and your doctor will prescribe antibiotics and other medicines to eliminate these risk factors. After the surgery, the spinal cord will not function the way it did before. The fused portion of your spinal cord will not be able to bear the load as it did before so after surgery, patients have to stay careful not to strain their spinal cord because that might damage the fused vertebrae.What to Expect During the Surgery?Before the spinal fusion surgery, your doctor will carefully inspect your spinal cord via x-rays and other imaging techniques. By using those images, the doctor will plan how the surgery will be performed.During the procedure, the surgeon injects general anesthesia so that your body becomes numb and you don’t feel any pain. First, the surgeon will make an incision to access the damaged portion of your spine. The incision will be made either directly on the spine or near your neck or abdomen. It depends on the condition of your spinal injury.To fuse two vertebrae, your surgeon will obtain a portion of bone from your body – called the bone graft. Usually, the pelvic bone is used to obtain a bone graft for spinal fusion. Your surgeon will make an incision on your pelvis area, take out a small portion of the bone and seal the incision. In some cases, surgeons use some other material that resembles bone instead of the bone graft. Your surgeon will tell you which method they will use.Your surgeon will fuse the bone graft material and hold the vertebrae together using metal rods and screws. After that, the incision will be sealed and you will have to stay in the hospital for two to three days so that the doctors can keep you under observation. They will allow you to go home after your condition is stable. You will have to take medicines and even wear a special brace to support your spinal cord.If you feel that your body needs to undergo spinal fusion surgery, consult your doctor and tell them what problems you’re experiencing. If needed, they will recommend this surgery for you.About William L. Matzner , M.D., PhD, FACP William Lee Matzner works in the area of healthcare economics consulting at Healthcare Analytics, LLC, in California. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University. He received his M.D. with Honors from Baylor College of Medicine. In 1988, he was the Solomon Scholar for Resident Research at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Matzner subsequently was awarded a PhD in Neuro Economics from Claremont Graduate University. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Palliative Medicine. He has researched and published extensively on the issue of reproduction and immunology in medical literature. 