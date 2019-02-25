Glassbox Digital Wins the Prestigious Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award

Red Herring Europe - Award Winner

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassbox, the leading enterprise Digital Customer Management solution, has announced that it has been named a winner of Red Herring's Top 100 Europe 2019 award, during last week’s event in Amsterdam.This list recognises the continent’s most innovative and promising private technology companies, which are judged by industry experts, technology insiders, and journalists on a significant number of variables including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. Winners represented a variety of different verticals markets, from fintech and marketing, to security, IoT, and many more.Glassbox is the only enterprise-grade customer analytics platform that allows users to capture, index, search, retrieve, replay and drive real-time machine learning-driven insights from data related to digital customer journeys. It enables online customer experience professionals to receive automatic alerts about customer struggles and technical anomalies and act upon them. Glassbox does all this whilst meeting the highest security and privacy standards.“It’s a great honour for Glassbox to win The Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award”, which includes some of the most disruptive and innovative companies in Europe” commented Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox Digital. “We believe that our unique approach to digital customer management, which offers the most secure, robust, and complete solution for our clients’ websites and native mobile apps, will continue gathering momentum in Europe and globally”.Red Herring’s Top 100 lists have become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognise that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.For more details on Glassbox’s solutions please visit: www.glassboxdigital.com About GlassboxGlassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile Customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile Customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced Customer experience, faster Customer disputes resolution, improved regulatory compliance and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox’s solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises mostly in the telecommunications and financial services and insurance industries and could cater to the needs of a wide range of verticals including healthcare, travel, hospitality and business services.



