THE WORLD’S FIRST DEDICATED STUNT AGENCY LAUNCHES PROMOTING AND PROTECTING GLOBAL MASTERS OF ACTION ENTERTAINMENT

POST THE OSCARS BOYCOTT #STANDUPFORSTUNTS MOVEMENT, THE WORLDS FIRST AGENCY ENTIRELY DEDICATED TO STUNT WORKERS WILL LAUNCH IN LONDON ON MARCH 4th.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON MARCH 4th STUNT ARTISTS from across the world are joining forces as they fight to get the recognition that they deserve.

The Stunt Alliance launches on March 4 in the hope that it will lead to their craft being recognised and honoured at the major awards.

Between them, members have crashed thousands of vehicles, blown up hundreds of buildings and have been killed by just about every Hollywood A-lister you could possibly imagine. But despite being part of some of the biggest action on both the big and small screen, frustratingly their skills are often overlooked.

Based out of their offices in Long Acre, the mission of The Stunt Alliance is to raise awareness of the stunt craft, speak to safety issues and provide a community for stunt artists everywhere.

Kelly Warnell Global Head of Talent for The Stunt Alliance says ‘When creativity, knowledge, power and information come together, it creates a perfect storm that will hopefully bring change. Our members set the bench-mark, representing the best in their craft worldwide. Any great action film you can think of, I guarantee will have had one of our members involved. We will be the leading community — I would even say family — for stunt masters and our mission is clear: to lead the industry in this highly-skilled, high risk film sector and be the first to speak for true craft recognition.”

Membership of The Stunt Alliance includes award-winning horse masters, armourers, vehicular stunt coordinators, fight coordinators, underwater/marine coordinators, 2nd unit directors, performers and SFX specialists.

About The Stunt Alliance

Please see this showreel which shows a small segment of The Stunt Alliances work - https://vimeo.com/316137460

The following members of The Stunt Alliance are available for interview and can speak with authority about their unique experiences of working in one of the most challenging and exciting areas of the entertainment industry.

Jordi Casares - Action Director/Horse Master - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0142988

Best known for:- Troy, Narcos, Pans Labyrinth, Jack Ryan (seasons 1 & 2), Red Sparrow, The 33, Total Recall

Dave Judge - Stunt Rigger - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0431896/

Best known for:- Inception, Dark Knight Rises, X-Men First Class, Mowgli, The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, John Carter

Pau Costa – SFX - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0182046/

Best known for:- The Revenant, A Monster Calls, The Impossible, The Bourne Ultimatum, Kingdom of Heaven, Fast & Furious 6

Tommy Dunne – Armourer - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0242915/

Best known for:- Game of Thrones, Black Hawk Down, Braveheart, Gladiator, Saving Private Ryan, V For Vendetta

Jason Martin – Underwater/Marine Coordinator - https://www.frogsquad.co.za/our-team/#team/2195-jason-martin

Best known for:- Tomb Raider, Black Sails, The Crown, Deep Blue Sea 2, Free Willy, Resident Evil:The Final Chapter

Peter Antico - Director/Producer/Stunt - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0031055/

Famously stunt double for Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone. Best known for:- xXx, Deadpool 2, Through My Fathers Eyes: The Ronda Rousey Story, Training Day, Roadhouse, Pearl Harbour, 15 Minutes

Ian Van Temperley - Stunt Coordinator/Horse Master - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0888084/

Best known for:- Everest, The Man From U.N.C.L.E, John Wick 3, Beowulf, Cloud Atlas, Jack Ryan, A Monster Calls

Nick McKinless - Stunt Co-ordinator/Vehicular Stunt Coordinator - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0571791/

Best known for:- Transformers: The Last Knight, Edge of Tomorrow, Fury, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Justice League, Assasin’s Creed, Alien Covenant, Malificent, Captain America: The First Avenger, Kick-Ass

Phil Tan - Martial Arts/Fight Coordinator/Stunt Coordinator - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0848883/

Has worked for every one of the big Hollywood film Directors, including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Christopher Nolan, Tim Burton, Gore Verbinski, Ron Howard to name a few. Best known for:- Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom, Tango and Cash, Inception, Batman, The Hangover trilogy, Pirate of The Caribbean 2 & 3

Levan Doran - Stunt Performer/Stunt Coordinator/Fight Coordinator - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1449708/

Best known for:- Game of Thrones, The Bourne Ultimatum, Les Miserable, Robin Hood, Rush, Rocketman, Dumbo, Mary Queen of Scots, Doctor Strange, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Spectre, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kingsman: Secret Service.

Last but by no means least, the only female in The Stunt Alliance

Tiger Rudge - Female Stunt Performer /Coordinator/Horse Master - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4345714/

Best known for:- Legend, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One, The Edge of Tomorrow, Bastille Day, Mowgli, The Legend of Maula Jatt



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.