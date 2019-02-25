UNSHACKLED!, the longest running radio drama in history is on a mission to increase their impact with new technologies.

Embracing new technology to spread true stories of faith, Pacific Garden Mission radio program launches new campaign UNSHACKLED! Today: God’s Vision, Our Future

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UNSHACKLED!, the longest running radio drama in history telling how God changes lives is on a mission to increase their impact with new technologies in 2019. Fueled by their desire to connect with gen Xers and millennials and reach expanding markets to touch more hearts and lives with true stories of hope and faith, Unshackled! is thrilled to launch their “UNSHACKLED! Today: God's Vision, Our Future" campaign, aiming to take their storytelling to the next level with digital marketing efforts and new technologies.Produced by Pacific Garden Mission (PGM) in Chicago, UNSHACKLED! is expanding their mission and vision to proclaim the Gospel through new venues of UNSHACKLED! so that people will hear real stories of hope and be saved. Based on Mark 16:15, “Go ye therefore into the world, and preach the gospel to every creature,” Unshackled! portrays the Biblical character of God and His works in the lives of people from around the world; dramatizing the transformation through salvation and the ensuing victory experienced in this life and the assurance of that victory eternally.A radio drama sharing true stories that aim to make you face yourself and think, UNSHACKLED! airs on over 3,000 radio stations around the world on six continents in 15 languages, including Albanian, Arabic, Farsi, Greek, Japanese, Korean, Macedonian, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. The most enduring show in the history of radio, UNSHACKLED! was broadcast for the first time September 23, 1950 on Chicago’s WGN and remains popular to this day.The “Unshackled!” name was chosen from a naval term; in the beginning of a radio call at sea, ‘shackled’ would be used and calls ended with ‘unshackled.’Listening to UNSHACKLED! is somewhat like entering a time machine; it’s unapologetic old-time radio, brings you back to a time when life was simpler and radio was the fabric of daily life.Aiming to leverage advanced technologies in 2019 to fuel global reach and bring UNSHACKLED! into the modern digital world, UNSHACKLED! Today: God’s Vision, Our Future marks the beginning of a new era in storytelling for the beloved radio program, merging the audio magic of old time radio with progressive technologies geared to meet audiences’ needs and connecting them in new ways made possible by the digital age, from a bi-weekly podcast, social media posts, email marketing, short films, including a new APP!The soft UNSHACKLED! APP launch date is February 21, 2019. Stay up to date with the latest Unshackled! New, the Unshackled App is available for free by visiting the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku and the Apple Tv App Store.While Unshackled! Today aims to reach Gen Xers and Millennials who stand out for their use of technology, a 2018 Pew Research Center study cites older generations are also embracing digital life and are being impacted by emerging tech trends.“In the 18th & 19th Century some people had never seen a Gospel "tract", but it was their introduction to the Gospel. In the 20th Century, radio became the way for many to receive the Good News, and now digital technology serves as the modern Gospel tract in this 21st century. God is using this technology to reach millions of people worldwide, and we are privileged to be a a part of that.” ~ Timothy Gregory, Program Director, UNSHACKLED!Many “Unshackled!” episodes involve delivery from dark addictions, not surprising as Pacific Garden Mission remains a shelter for those suffering under such evils, and it’s tales of sin and salvation have kept listeners tuning in for over half a century.Stories can be heard continuously online at https://www.Unshackled.org , are promoted on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @UnshackledPGM, and now available on the UNSHACKLED! App. You may also connect by subscribing to the PGM newsletter or by attending a Saturday evening service/program.Catch UNSHACKLED!'s live production every Saturday at 4:30 pm at Pacific Garden Mission. Please RSVP at 312.492.9410. ADMISSION IS FREE. PGM is located at 1458 South Canal Street Chicago, IL 60607 and can be reached at 312.492.9410. After the live UNSHACKLED production you may join us for dinner and afterwards watch Gospel unfold before your eyes at PGM's Praise & Testimony Service, led by mission President, Phil Kwiatkowski. For more information, contact UNSHACKLED! at 312.281.1263 or via e-mail at unshackled@pgm.org.Video of Unshackled! short films can be found on Unshackled YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Arzl2A_oxViZD_vO2n6hg . Watch their trailer here: https://youtu.be/AK2DacdN7vA About UnshackledReal people...real life stories...stirring, dramatic accounts of hopelessness, and the hope that changes everything. UNSHACKLED! the award-winning radio drama from Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago grips the heart with compelling and relevant stories of transformed lives. Without Jesus Christ, we are all shackled by sin — by our wrong choices, disobedience and selfish motives. But God is at work, and when the power of Christ sets us free from our bondage. We are... UNSHACKLED!About Pacific Garden MissionA non-profit 501(c)(3) organization transforming lives in Chicago since 1877, PGM’s purpose is to reach the lost with the Gospel of Christ. Their Mission: We serve with the compassion of Christ and minister with the transforming message of the Gospel. Our Vision: We offer life answers through faith in Jesus Christ, through any season of life, so that our guests become fully functioning followers of Christ.

