"Advice for for Maintaining Fitness as You Grow Older" by physician & researcher Dr. Paul Norwood

Everybody dreams of a healthy body but very few people manage to maintain fitness as they grow older. Dr. Paul Norwood has some advice to maintain fitness

The key to maintaining fitness is working on your health silently with a lot of patience. Expecting your body to magically turn muscular and attractive overnight is unreasonable. ” — Dr. Paul Norwood, Valley Endocrine clinic, diabetes and metabolism

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Age is just a number when it comes to maintaining body fitness. Medical doctor and researcher Dr. Paul Norwood has published an informational article on this subject. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Norwood at https://PaulNorwoodMD.blogspot.com/ Experts recommend that people of all ages should keep a strict check on their body weight and try to adopt healthy habits so that they remain fit. As we grow older, we often find it difficult to take out time for exercise and look after our health. With increasing age, people find it difficult to stay fit and healthy via exercise. Older adults find it hard to maintain body fitness because they feel that their body won’t be able to withstand the strain caused by exercise. The key to maintaining fitness is working on your health silently with a lot of patience. Expecting your body to magically turn muscular and attractive overnight, after one day of healthy eating and moderate exercise, isn’t a great idea.For maintaining fitness as you grow older, follow these simple tips with a lot of patience and persistence. Don’t give up until you feel a noticeable difference in your body. We promise you will see the results in no time if you follow these tips with all your heart.Exercise RegularlyExercise is something which can’t be stressed enough. Experts recommend that people of all ages should focus on including regular exercise of one type or another in their routine. Younger adults can focus on regular strength training and aerobic exercises while older adults should focus more on aerobic exercise and less on strength training. Older adults should not overburden themselves; they should exercise as much as they can bear.Walking & CyclingFor maintaining fitness as you grow, get in the habit of walking to your destination instead of using a vehicle to get there. If your workplace is near your house, walking to work daily will keep you healthy and fit. Moreover, if you prefer riding a cycle over driving a car, it will keep your legs fit and help you maintain fitness as you grow old.Healthy Balanced DietYour body gains nutrients from the food that you eat and it makes your immune system stronger, helping it fight against bacteria that cause diseases. Eating healthy since a young age will help you maintain your body weight that matches your body-mass index (BMI) and will help you maintain fitness as you grow old.Say No to SmokingTobacco smoke contains harmful chemicals that weaken your immune system and body cells. Studies show that a non-smoker exhibits greater stamina and strength as compared to a smoker. Therefore, it’s best to avoid smoking if you wish to maintain a fit body.Keep Yourself HappyTo maintain fitness, it’s necessary that you keep your mind stress-free and develop a positive attitude towards life. Stressing over petty issues in life can lead you towards depression and other mental issues. Mental health is as important as physical health to maintain fitness as you grow old.Regular Medical CheckupsThey say that prevention is better than cure, so you must regularly visit your doctor to reduce the chances of developing diseases that will affect your body fitness. Regular medical checkups include screening tests such as body scans and blood tests which eliminate your chances of developing illnesses.Start your journey of maintaining fitness today! Adopt these simple habits by gradually including them in your routine. Moreover, you can share these tips with your loved ones to help them maintain fitness as they grow older.About Dr. Paul NorwoodPhysician Dr. Paul Norwood leads the team at Valley Endocrine in Fresno, California. Valued by his community for his caring and kind personality as well as his skills as a physician, Dr. Paul Norwood is also respected nationwide for his expertise as an endocrinologist. Dr. Norwood founded Valley Endocrine clinic, which specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Valley Research, which does clinical trials. Dr. Norwood has gained a reputation among physicians for his research, service to the community, and contributions. Dr. Norwood is the Executive Editor of the Journal of Global Health Perspectives. For almost 30 years, he has provided free medical services to the community on the faculty of the University of California at San Francisco.ReferencesVideo: Dr. Paul Norwood M.D. of Valley Research discusses treatments and medicine to treat conditions like diabetes, chronic migraines, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ueoj-gOs5M Executive Editor of the Journal of Global Health Perspectives: http://jglobalhealth.org/editors/

