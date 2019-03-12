The Radicati Group Releases “Unified Endpoint Management – Market Quadrant, 2019”

A competitive analysis of the market for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) revealing Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists, and Mature Players

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A competitive analysis of the market for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) revealing Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists, and Mature PlayersFor Immediate ReleaseContact:The Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059admin@radicati.comPalo Alto, CA – March 12, 2019 – The latest market brief by The Radicati Group, “Unified Endpoint Management – Market Quadrant, 2019” provides a competitive analysis of the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market. Unified Endpoint Management solutions provide the ability to secure, manage and provision mobile devices, desktops, laptops, tablets, applications and content in multi-OS, mixed use environments. Unified Endpoint Management solutions also encompass Internet of Things (IoT) and ruggedized devices for a cohesive single pane-of-glass management experience.Unified Endpoint Management vendors evaluated in this Market Quadrant include: BlackBerry, Citrix Systems, IBM, Ivanti, Matrix42, Microsoft, MobileIron, Sophos, SOTI, and VMware.Radicati Market QuadrantsSM rank vendors based on a four quadrant system, which includes “Top Players”, “Trail Blazers”, “Specialists”, and “Mature Players” quadrants. Vendors are positioned based on the functionality of their solution, and their strategic vision for future direction. Radicati Market QuadrantsSM provide a comparative viewpoint of the market, with an analysis of each vendor, including both strengths and weaknesses.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



