Barbara J. Hopkinson of A Butterfly’s Journey to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEWBURYPORT, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everybody is unique in their grief. When you've lost someone close to you, things may never be the same again, but you can find resilience, you can be happy again.

Barbara J. Hopkinson is a certified Grief Recovery Specialist, founder of A Butterfly’s Journey as well as creator of Faces of Resilience. A Butterfly’s Journey’s mission is to help individuals and families struggling with acute grief to find resilience after loss as well as to encourage open expression of grief, loss and love. “I instinctively knew that helping others would help me heal,” says Hopkinson.

“What I do is to provide resources and action-based tools to people who have suffered loss, to help them heal and express their emotions,” says Hopkinson. “Our culture does not talk very much about grief but talking about it helps us to heal from it.

A Butterfly’s Journey offers a free online broad-based Resource Center for grievers, group or one-on-one Grief Recovery Method (GRM) classes and Faces of Resilience (™) photo shoots at events. The GRM program is an evidence-informed, practice-based program that has been shown to effectively influence components of grief and grief recovery, proven for more than 40 years on six continents. Faces of Resilience are emotionally cathartic photos of the bereaved to raise awareness of the need for open discussion on the difficult topic of grief. Participants are photographed expressing a phrase meaningful to them, written on their skin with washable marker. They later receive their digital photos, which can be printed and often become a catalyst to discuss their grief with family and friends. An online video by Mitch Carmody of Heartlight Studios, showcasing these is at http://bit.ly/ABJ-FOR and there is a photo gallery at http://facesofresilience.org

Hopkinson’s first book A Butterfly's Journey: Healing Grief After the Loss of a Child is about the loss of her 21-year-old son, Brent, and the spiritual journey his death sent her on. It also references her loss of two babies earlier and what she feels, after ten years, were the three most important things which helped her heal. Her second book was a collaborative, an Amazon e-book best seller, FAITH – Finding Answers In the Heart – Volume II. Since then, she has co-authored multiple books from the Grief Diaries anthology series. A new photo book Grief Diaries – Faces of Resilience is being released this summer.

Why does the name include the word Butterfly? “Butterflies are an international symbol of transition,” says Hopkinson. “In my mind, for lost loved ones, it is a transition from a physical to a spiritual life. For grievers, it is a transition from a life with those loved ones, to a life without them.”

Barbara does this work as a tribute to the memory of her loved ones; she is a widow in addition to losing three children.

CUTV News Radio will feature Barbara J. Hopkinson in an interview with Jim Masters on February 27th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have questions for Barbara, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on www.abutterflysjourney.com and www.facesofresilience.org



