AFRICAN AMERICAN ARCHBISHOP HELD AT CHILI'S RESTAURANT UNTIL SHE PAID THE SAME BILL TWICE

White Business Associate Allowed To Leave While Archbishop Required to Stay After Both Showing Their Online Banking Reflecting The Charges Were Debited!

LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED_STATES, February 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I admit that if I was dressed better, or in my clergy attire what happened today might not have happened at all...but today I just wanted to not be the Archbishop. I wanted to be Anna. So, I was just plain ole, Anna. I was the black woman with the sistah locks, and nothing extra.

So, my family has done a lot of business with a particular nationwide restaurant. Today I arrived there with my wife Rheta, our 13 year old son, and a white female business associate. We all ordered and enjoyed our meals. At the end, there was a split check. I paid for my party, and my associate paid her bill through the table computer.

As we rose to leave, I noticed the table computer still had a balance on it. I immediately checked my online banking and saw that my part had been deducted from my checking account.

Now, I bank with a Federal Credit Union. Their online transactions don’t look like every other bank. So, I grab my waitress, show her I paid, and inquired as to why the transaction wasn’t showing my payment. I showed her my bank information that displayed the money had been deducted from my balance. She got her manager.

Well, here she comes over, and with a complete lack of great customer service, she tells us that the machines often misfire like this when checks are split. Huh? Often? Thinking to myself.

This manager then proceeds to tell me that the work around is for ME to pay again from the cash register. So, I say that’s fine just let me see you reverse the charges already approved and deducted from my balance. Mind you, my guest paid the same way, showed her bank deduction from her account and was permitted to leave. But, for some reason (go ahead try to guess) I wasn’t allowed to leave despite my bank showing the funds have been subtracted from my account. (Ok, the manager is a white woman, my associate is a white woman, and me, well I’m a black woman wearing sistah locks). Is this beginning to smell funny?

So, I can’t leave unless I (are you ready?) pay AGAIN. Why do I have to pay again? It’s not a one hundred dollar check or anything like it. The bill is $28.00, plus a $5.00 tip. So, instead of making a scene and having this thing escalate against my favor, as it surely would have, we paid again.

Now, for those of you who are as shocked as we were, to add insult to injury, a second manager tells my wife that she’ll get a refund tomorrow if it went through.

This first manager treated me differently than my white associate. I was held prisoner surely under the threat of some police officer coming in to accuse me of petty theft.

Ridiculous! The money was paid, and I was EXTORTED out of additional funds because something about me didn’t match my white associate, ya think?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.