Immigration Lawyer Magdalena Cuprys successfully moves to terminate removal proceedings involving Cannabis offenses

Attorney profile of Magdalena Cuprys at www.solomonlawguild.com Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer in Florida Magdalena Cuprys, immigration lawyer in Miami and Clewiston Florida Website Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Attorney in Florida Blog of Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys

Client pled guilty to cannabis offenses, not knowing that this could subject him to removal (deportation). Ms. Cuprys filed successful motions.

Cuprys & Associates (N/A:N/A)

We all are very relieved by the result of these court proceedings. A.V.P. suffers from poor health, and continued detention or removal to Cuba would have certainly aggravated his health issues” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Cuprys and Associates announced that immigration attorney Magdalena Cuprys succeeded in terminating the immigration proceedings against her client A.V.P. A.V.P. is a 62-year-old Cuban citizen who has been a permanent resident of the U.S. for more than 10 years. In 2009, after consulting with his then-criminal attorney, he pled guilty to cannabis-related offenses, and was sentenced to probation. A.V.P. was unaware that this plea could put him in removal (deportation) proceedings. He was arrested by immigration officers in 2017.First, attorney Magdalena Cuprys filed a Motion to Vacate Judgment and Sentence in Circuit Court. Ms. Cuprys argued that A.V.P. did not understand that his guilty plea, pursuant to his then-attorney’s advice, could result in removal proceedings. Also, A.V.P. was not properly informed that he qualified for alternative programs, such as drug court. The result was that A.V.P. received only ineffective assistance of counsel. In August 2018, based on that motion, the Circuit Court of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida (Miami Dade County) vacated A.V.P.’s conviction. Immigration lawyer Magdalena Cuprys thereafter succeeded with a motion to reopen and terminate the removal proceedings in Immigration Court.Ms. Cuprys stated that “We all are very relieved by the result of these court proceedings. A.V.P. suffers from poor health, and continued detention or removal to Cuba would have certainly aggravated his health issues.”The underlying case is “In the Matter of: A.V.P.,” Case Number A079-750-623, Immigration Court, Miami, Florida.*** Magdalena Ewa Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases.Website: https://magdalenacupryslaw.com/ Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Website: http://tuabogadadice.com/ Facebook: https://p.facebook.com/servingimmigrants/ Blog: https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq News: https://hype.news/magdalena-ewa-cuprys-immigration-attorney/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/magdalena-cuprys#31c1d194-2905-42ae-9d57-5e02bfc3ca17

CBS News: ICE accused of setting deportation traps at citizenship offices. A new lawsuit filed by the ACLU claims at least 17 people have been arrested.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.