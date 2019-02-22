Gogo Quinoa is teaming up with Odile JP The Pretty Small Vegan for the 2019th edition of Expo Manger Santé

Photograph : Christine Drouin

When GoGo Quinoa approached me earlier this year to hold the Expo Manger Santé demo, I said yes right away!” — Odile JP

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odile JP, aka the Pretty Small Vegan, is a vegan recipe creator, food stylist, and photographer. Odile is based in Montreal and in only a few years, was able to obtain a devoted following of food lovers. One thing is for sure, she has an eye for the beautifully-chaotic nature of her work, every photograph nicely complementing the next, and enriching the vast collection of material which will leave you salivating.For the 2019 edition of the Expo Manger Santé coming up, GoGo Quinoa and the Pretty Small Vegan are teaming up. Odile was asked if she would be open to creating a healthy recipe for GoGo Quinoa, specifically for the event, and to demonstrate it to the public. Immediate enthusiasm could be felt on both sides.The Pretty Small Vegan says "When GoGo Quinoa approached me earlier this year to hold the Expo Manger Santé demo, I said yes right away! On top of promoting fair-trade products from their beginning, this Quebecois enterprise also contributes to the diversity of vegan products that we find in stores. Without myself being gluten intolerant or celiac, I found the challenge of cooking gluten-free stimulating. What better way to share this recipe with as many people as possible than the Expo Manger Santé platform?"Expo Manger Santé et Vivre Vert is hosting its 22th edition this year. GoGo Quinoa is excited to once again be a part of such a staple event, one which encourages healthy eating and living. Clara Cohen, the company's co-founder says, "the expo is such a great way to introduce our latest product innovations to the world and having Odile join us on this adventure will make this weekend even more thrilling."GoGo Quinoa is happy to be supporting a local Montreal artist. "You don't have to travel far to find incredible talent, and Odile is that and so much more. We’re also thrilled to be working with someone local," says digital marketing coordinator Marianne Geoffrion, "she embodies Montreal’s food culture, her photographs and work are passionate." GoGo Quinoa is looking forward to the event and for the public to taste their latest product.One of GoGo Quinoa’s latest innovation is their organic cauliflower pasta, offering a ½ portion of vegetables per serving. It is a beautifully neutral, white, and ‘al-dente’ pasta, which will mix perfectly with any sauce. It is this pasta that will be put forward during the Expo, and Odile will share during her demo a vegan and gluten-free cheesy sauce to impress adults and children alike. Cohen adds that “what we look forward to the most is to meet our consumers in person and to have them experience Odile’s recipe first hand.”The demonstration will be taking place on March 17th at 10H45. Tickets for all three Expo Manger Santé events (Montreal, Quebec City and Sherbrooke) can be purchased online at https://expomangersante.com/billeterie/



