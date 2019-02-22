Steven R. Pietro explores top wounded veteran charities and organizations

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Beach businessman Steven R. Pietro reflects on the continued efforts of several of the country's best and most beneficial veteran charities and organizations.From the Semper Fi Fund to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, military food supplies business founder and co-owner Steven R. Pietro explores a number of America's top charities and organizations dedicated to supporting the nation's wounded veterans and their families."It's vitally important that we pay attention to these incredible organizations, dedicated to supporting our country's wounded veterans and their much-loved families," says Pietro, reflecting on a report compiled by Military.com and highlighting a number of the nation's top veteran charities.Top-rated among wounded veteran charities and organizations, according to the recently compiled report, is the Gary Sinise Foundation. "The foundation was established under the direction of philanthropist Gary Sinise, a forty-year advocate of the nation's military," explains Pietro.The Gary Sinise Foundation supports those who risk their lives to defend and protect the United States, including military service members in active duty, veterans, and first responders, as well as their families.Equally highly rated according to Military.com is the Semper Fi Fund. "The fund," Pietro reveals, "provides financial assistance and vital programming for catastrophically injured, critically ill, and combat wounded service members and their families throughout hospitalization and recovery."The Semper Fi Fund also helps to provide assistance with housing to injured soldiers and their families, an area of particular focus and concern for Pietro. "The percentage of homelessness among veterans has risen greatly in recent years," he points out, "such as here in Palm Beach, for example, where the number of homeless veterans is estimated to have increased by as much as 70 percent."Headquartered at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the Semper Fi Fund also provides service dogs and ongoing transportation assistance, plus several other unique programs intended to ease the transition for wounded soldiers and their families.Third of the organizations which Pietro wishes to address is the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. "Established in 1980, the foundation was born after the daring attempt to rescue 53 American hostages in Iran in which 8 service members tragically lost their lives, leaving behind 17 children," he reveals.A promise to care for those 17 children has since become the noble mission of the foundation. "The Special Operations Warrior Foundation has helped to educate over 1,200 children while also supporting families of injured service men and women with costly medical bills," adds Steven Pietro "Organizations, charities, and initiatives," he continues, "such as the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Semper Fi Fund play a crucial part in supporting our incredible veterans, and I wholly believe that we should all strive to help these truly selfless men and women in every possible way that we can."Accordingly, and in conjunction with his business, Justice Government Supply, Inc., owned and co-founded by Steven R. Pietro and his business partner, the keen veteran support advocate is seeking to drive further help and assistance for struggling veterans via strategic partnerships with local, often veteran-owned businesses and organizations."These partnerships," he adds, wrapping up, "will seek to address various issues including affordable housing and employment opportunities, as well as looking to highlight the importance of understanding the many social challenges often faced by our country's incredible veterans in the process."



