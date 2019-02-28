Jared Stolz, insurance lawyer, explains recent case Tere Villamil and Villa Componetes, Inc v. Sentinel Insurance Co.

Jared Stolz, attorney in New Jersey Blog of insurance Jared E Stolz, New Jersey News about Attorney Jared E Stolz Website of lawyer Jared Stolz in New Jersey Jared Stolz, attorney in New Jersey Logo

Insurance lawyer Jared Elliot Stolz has published a case comment on the Teru Villamil matter. The case centers on whether the flood damage exclusion language in the policy supports the denial of claim for damage caused as a result of a storm. The Plaintiff operated a beauty salon named La Jolie in Princeton, New Jersey. "[O]n July 30, 2016, a severe thunderstorm, estimated to constitute a two hundred to five hundred year storm, resulted in approximately five to seven inches of rain within a two-hour period. As a consequence, water pooled at the bottom of the stairwell which is next to La Jolie's lower floor entrance, and subsequently, the water leaked through the building's glass door entrance, causing the building to sustain damages." (internal citation omitted).The policy at issue provided coverage for sewer and drain back up, but specifically excluded flood related damage as follows: "We will not pay for water or other materials that back up from any sewer or drain when it is caused by any flood. This applies regardless of the proximity of the flood to Covered Property. Flood includes the accumulation of surface water, waves, tides, tidal waves, overflow of steams or other bodies of water, or their spray, all whether driven by wind or not that enters the sewer drain system."Insurer's denial of claim was based on the conclusion that the damage was a result of flood water entering the lower level due to historically heavy rain. The plaintiff asserted that "water accumulated on the building's roof and, in turn, entered the building's drain system. The high volume of water which entered the building's drain system created an 'over-pressurization' and, as a consequence, that water 'ejected through the Salon's numerous sinks and through the [Salon's] toilets,' and drains. According to Plaintiffs, that water also, as opposed to the flood water from the street, accumulated at the bottom of the salon's stairwell, entered the premises, and caused the damage." (internal citations omitted).The Court noted that the insured bears the burden of proving that the claimed harm falls within the scope of the policy. The Court also noted that the policy in question only covered water damage if such loss resulted solely from water that backs up from a sewer or drain. Although the Plaintiff presented expert opinion evidence, the Court concluded that "the expert opinions do not refute that the water which accumulated at the bottom of the stairwell, at a minimum, included surface water which subsequently entered the premises through the salon's glass door." Therefore, because the Plaintiff could not prove that the water damage was caused solely by sewer or drain backup, Defendant's motion for summary judgment was granted.The case is Tere Villamil and Villa Componetes, Inc v. Sentinel Insurance Co., Civil Action No. 17-1566 (FLW) (D.N.J. Dec. 21, 2018).

