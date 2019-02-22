Insurance law attorney Jared Stolz starts legal blog and commentary on legal issues related to insurance industry

Jared Stolz, attorney in New Jersey Jared Stolz, attorney in New Jersey Logo Website of lawyer Jared Stolz in New Jersey Blog of insurance Jared E Stolz, New Jersey News about Attorney Jared E Stolz

The Blog will provide information about insurance law and regulation for in-house counsel, as well as any other legal practitioner handling insurance matters.

With the constantly evolving field, I felt that I could use the knowledge I have gathered over the years to discuss and explain the latest trends and issues in the industry” — Jared E. Stolz, insurance litigation lawyer in New Jersey

FLEMINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insurance law practitioner Jared Stolz is setting up a blog to provide information about insurance litigation, law and regulation. Mr. Stolz has been the managing partner of Stolz & Associates since 2004 and will use his wealth of industry expertise to share insurance industry legal issues and discuss how the law is changing.“With the constantly evolving field, I felt that I could use the knowledge I have gathered over the years to discuss and explain the latest trends and issues in the industry” said Jared Stolz. “I have decades of experience working in this area and I can explain the issues that may arise in a given case.”To begin, it is often difficult to understand the different types of insurance policies. For example, there is the Commercial General Liability (CGL), which provides broad insurance protection for claims against the policy holder, such as for bodily injury and property damage. There is also an insurance policy for Directors and Officers (D&O), which protects corporate officers and directors against claims of alleged wrongdoing in their corporate capacity.Another matter that requires frequent explanations is how to read an insurance policy. For that, one needs to understand technical terms such as “Insurance binder” and “Declarations.”“I am equally familiar and have a working knowledge of most property and casualty insurance policies including auto, homeowners, business owners and commercial general liability policies as well as errors and omissions, and specialty policies, adds Mr. Stolz. “I am planning to share insights about the legal issues that may arise in insurance disputes.”About Jared E. Stolz , Esq. Jared Elliot Stolz received his undergraduate education at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey and graduated with honors from Seton Hall University School of Law. Mr. Stolz has been the managing partner of Stolz and Associates since 2004, specializing in providing individual and customized attention to insurance carriers needs on substantial coverage disputes. Mr. Stolz has nearly three decades of experience in the insurance industry and strives to offer the clients a combination of tried and true legal analysis along with tactic, brought to it by today’s technology, with a focused eye on expenses. Mr. Stolz has represented prominent clients in numerous noteworthy cases with published opinions and has published and given seminar on insurance law topics.ReferencesBio on law firm website: http://www.stolzlaw.com/about-us/about-the-founder/ LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jared-stolz-18088012 Blog: https://hype.news/jared-stolz-esq

