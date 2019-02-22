BeauGeste Luxury Brands becomes US agent for Bagués-Masriera, Spain's historic jeweler founded in 1839 in Barcelona.

The enamel used by Masriera in the “Pique-à-jour” and “Basse-Taille” techniques were introduced in Spain by Luis Masriera at the end of the 19th Century. He coined the term “Barcelona enamel” famous around the world, characterized by its great luminosity,

BeauGeste to represent the fabled brand in the US and focus on selective distribution, leading US jewelers and specialty stores catering to fine jewelry buyers

Luis Masriera ranks among the greatest jewelry designers, such as Louis Comfort Tiffany and Louis Cartier. It is a privilege working with the 6th generation and representing them in America.” — Thierry Chaunu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeauGeste Inc. is proud to announce its collaboration with Bagués-Masriera, one of Spain’s foremost historic jeweler, founded in 1839 in Barcelona.

Starting this month, BeauGeste will represent the fabled brand in North America and focus on a highly selective distribution, primarily leading US jewelers and specialty stores catering to fine jewelry buyers. In this endeavor, BeauGeste will work alongside Sally Lake & Jeff Ockunzzi (Ockunzzi Lake Enterprises LLC) who will continue to service longstanding retail accounts, notably in several US States.

A 6th generation family-owned company, Baguès-Masriera is known around the world for its preeminence in the Art Nouveau and Art Deco jewelry style, symbolizing in many ways Barcelona’s architectural and artistic achievements. In particular, Bagués-Masriera’s mastery of its hot enamel techniques makes it truly unique in the jewelry industry. Its workshops produce what is widely considered the pinnacle of enamel jewelry.

Notably, its flagship store located at Passeig de Gràcia 41, itself a city landmark since 1924 next to one of Gaudi’s most visited building, is a destination frequented by international buyers, many of them American, devoted to collecting Art Deco-inspired pieces.

Bagués-Masriera manufactures its products in its own workshops, with several master jewelers and enamelers who have been working from one generation to the next in the firm. Its wide collections in 18K, diamond, pearl, and precious stones feature enamel work that echoes the depth of Europe’s cathedrals stained-glass windows, with an incredible palette of subtle colors and light.



Bagués-Masriera 6th generation owners, brothers Oriol and Joan Oliveras Bagués, are actively presiding over the international expansion of the company.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Thierry Chaunu and his firm BeauGeste to further consolidate our presence and reach out to new sophisticated buyers in America”, said Pere Gali, the firm’s Managing Director. “The Bagués-Masriera designs have attracted for years a select following of American fine jewelry buyers and collectors, and we want to continue our sales growth by being extremely selective as to whom we work with, in a world where one can find just about anything anywhere”.

As for Thierry Chaunu, President & Managing Partner of BeauGeste, a New York Boutique-sized Sales and Marketing firm dedicated to representing high luxury watch and jewelry brands, “working with such an historic jewelry firm will allow us to further offer our selected trade clients yet another truly unique brand, with the highest integrity in design and workmanship. Our mission and reason for existence are to offer our clients retailers the best possible white glove service, promoting true luxury as opposed to mass luxury”.

Bagués-Masriera has enjoyed a long history in the US, consisting of a varied network of independent jewelry stores and with most prestigious retailers which have carried the line for several years.

"BAGUÉS MASRIERA designs, enamel work, and craftsmanship is unsurpassed in the Jewelry market. The collection continues to evolve yet the quality remains consistent. We are always delighted to see the new creations the company has to offer ”.- Leon Adams, CELLINI

“My love of MASRIERA was immediate… wearable art, treasures from the past that we get the privilege of owning today. To experience selling this iconic brand is unlike any other. The transfer of a treasure from your store to your customer is always a celebration. The collection embodies Barcelona and the beauty is timeless”.-Paul

Emerson, EMERSON & FARRAR

With a renewed dedication to the most important American marketplace, and the emphasis on providing the best possible service and effective marketing support, Bagués-Masriera is poised to display its true colors - - and ravish all the fine jewelry buyers who appreciate jewelry with an authentic rich heritage.

#finejewelry #masiera #beaugesteluxury #jewelsmadeart #artnouveau #enamel #jewelry #barcelona #brooch #pendant #magic #ring #earrings #nymphs #fairy #gems #baguesofficial #fashionjewlery #bling



Bagués-Masriera

http://bagues-masriera.com/

Flagship landmark store:

Passeig de Gràcia 41

Barcelona 08007

+34 932 160 174

Head Office

CityPark Cornella

Edificio VIENA 3p

Ctra L’Hospitalet 147/149

Cornella - Barcelona, Spain

BeauGeste Luxury Brands:

132 East 43rd Street #341

The Chrysler Building

New York, NY 10017

212-847-1371

Ockunzzi Lake Enterprises LLC

311 Village Drive #3175

Tamarack (Donnelly), ID 83615

208-863-2140



For further information, contact:

Katia Graytok, Principal, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Media Relations

kgraytok@KaleidoscopeLuxury.com

212-847-1371



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.