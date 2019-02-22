Stand Up Paddle Board: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Trends, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Stand Up Paddle Board Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Stand Up Paddle Board Market 2019

The global Stand Up Paddle Board market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Stand Up Paddle Board market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Stand Up Paddle Board in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Stand Up Paddle Board in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Stand Up Paddle Board market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Stand Up Paddle Board market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

SUP ATX

Naish Surfing

BIC Sport

Boardworks

C4 Waterman

Tower Paddle Boards

Sun Dolphin

Rave Sports Inc

RED Paddle

EXOCET- ORIGINAL

Coreban

NRS

F-one SUP

Clear Blue Hawaii

SlingShot

Hobie

Laird StandUp

Sea Eagle

Airhead

Market size by Product

Solid SUP Boards

Inflatable SUP Boards

Market size by End User

For Surf

For Allround

For Flatwater or Touring

For Racing

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Stand Up Paddle Board Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Solid SUP Boards

1.4.3 Inflatable SUP Boards

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 For Surf

1.5.3 For Allround

1.5.4 For Flatwater or Touring

1.5.5 For Racing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 SUP ATX

11.1.1 SUP ATX Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 SUP ATX Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 SUP ATX Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered

11.1.5 SUP ATX Recent Development

11.2 Naish Surfing

11.2.1 Naish Surfing Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Naish Surfing Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Naish Surfing Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered

11.2.5 Naish Surfing Recent Development

11.3 BIC Sport

11.3.1 BIC Sport Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 BIC Sport Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 BIC Sport Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered

11.3.5 BIC Sport Recent Development

11.4 Boardworks

11.4.1 Boardworks Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Boardworks Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Boardworks Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered

11.4.5 Boardworks Recent Development

11.5 C4 Waterman

11.5.1 C4 Waterman Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 C4 Waterman Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 C4 Waterman Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered

11.5.5 C4 Waterman Recent Development

11.6 Tower Paddle Boards

11.6.1 Tower Paddle Boards Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Tower Paddle Boards Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Tower Paddle Boards Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered

11.6.5 Tower Paddle Boards Recent Development

11.7 Sun Dolphin

11.7.1 Sun Dolphin Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Sun Dolphin Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Sun Dolphin Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered

11.7.5 Sun Dolphin Recent Development

11.8 Rave Sports Inc

11.8.1 Rave Sports Inc Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Rave Sports Inc Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Rave Sports Inc Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered

11.8.5 Rave Sports Inc Recent Development

Continued…..



