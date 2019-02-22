Stand Up Paddle Board: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Trends, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Stand Up Paddle Board Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”
PUNE, INDIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Stand Up Paddle Board Market 2019
The global Stand Up Paddle Board market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Stand Up Paddle Board market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Stand Up Paddle Board in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Stand Up Paddle Board in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Stand Up Paddle Board market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Stand Up Paddle Board market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
SUP ATX
Naish Surfing
BIC Sport
Boardworks
C4 Waterman
Tower Paddle Boards
Sun Dolphin
Rave Sports Inc
RED Paddle
EXOCET- ORIGINAL
Coreban
NRS
F-one SUP
Clear Blue Hawaii
SlingShot
Hobie
Laird StandUp
Sea Eagle
Airhead
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3757699-global-stand-up-paddle-board-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Solid SUP Boards
Inflatable SUP Boards
Market size by End User
For Surf
For Allround
For Flatwater or Touring
For Racing
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3757699-global-stand-up-paddle-board-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Stand Up Paddle Board Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Solid SUP Boards
1.4.3 Inflatable SUP Boards
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Stand Up Paddle Board Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 For Surf
1.5.3 For Allround
1.5.4 For Flatwater or Touring
1.5.5 For Racing
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 SUP ATX
11.1.1 SUP ATX Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 SUP ATX Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 SUP ATX Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered
11.1.5 SUP ATX Recent Development
11.2 Naish Surfing
11.2.1 Naish Surfing Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Naish Surfing Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Naish Surfing Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered
11.2.5 Naish Surfing Recent Development
11.3 BIC Sport
11.3.1 BIC Sport Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 BIC Sport Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 BIC Sport Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered
11.3.5 BIC Sport Recent Development
11.4 Boardworks
11.4.1 Boardworks Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Boardworks Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Boardworks Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered
11.4.5 Boardworks Recent Development
11.5 C4 Waterman
11.5.1 C4 Waterman Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 C4 Waterman Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 C4 Waterman Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered
11.5.5 C4 Waterman Recent Development
11.6 Tower Paddle Boards
11.6.1 Tower Paddle Boards Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Tower Paddle Boards Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Tower Paddle Boards Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered
11.6.5 Tower Paddle Boards Recent Development
11.7 Sun Dolphin
11.7.1 Sun Dolphin Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Sun Dolphin Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Sun Dolphin Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered
11.7.5 Sun Dolphin Recent Development
11.8 Rave Sports Inc
11.8.1 Rave Sports Inc Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Rave Sports Inc Stand Up Paddle Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Rave Sports Inc Stand Up Paddle Board Products Offered
11.8.5 Rave Sports Inc Recent Development
Continued…..
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.