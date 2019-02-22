High Heels 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.8% and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“High Heels Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

High Heels Market 2019

High heels are a type of shoe in which the heel, compared to the toe, is significantly higher of the ground. These shoes go beyond simply protecting the foot from the ground or improve efficiency of walking. High heels make the wearer taller, accentuating the calf muscle and the length of the leg overall. There are many types of high heels, which come in different styles, colors, and materials, and can be found all over the world.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of High Heels developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.82%. In 2017, global revenue of High Heels is nearly 34.1 billion USD; the actual production is about 832 million pairs.

According to the price, the classification of High Heels includes Economical type, Medium type, Fine type, Luxury type. And the proportion of Economical type in 2017 is about 65.84%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

High Heels is widely used for Daily Wear, Performance, Work Wear. The most proportion of High Heels is used for Daily Wear, and the proportion in 2017 is about 56.81%.

The worldwide market for High Heels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 42700 million US$ in 2024, from 34100 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the High Heels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Belle

Nine West

Salvatore Ferragamo

Kering Group

ECCO

C.banner

Clarks

Red Dragonfly

Christian Louboutin

Daphne

Steve Madden

Geox

DIANA

TOD’S s.p.a.

Manolo Blahnik

Jimmy Choo

ST&SAT

Giuseppe Zanotti

Amagasa

Kate Spade

Sergio Rossi

Kawano

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Economical

Medium

Fine

Luxury

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Daily Wear

Performance

Work Wear



