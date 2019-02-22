WiseGuyReports.com adds “Energy Management System Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Management System Market:

Executive Summary

Global Energy management system Market to reach USD 152.8 billion by 2025.

Global Energy management system market is valued approximately USD 38.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Development of advanced technologies such as CRAS and small signal analysis are considered as key trends for the energy management system market. Additionally, rising awareness about carbon footprint management is also expected to supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

The rise of the Energy management system market is backed owing to the increasing energy consumption, rising price volatility coupled with the growing inclination towards efficient energy management systems. According to the U.S Energy Information Administration (2017), the total world’s energy consumption was around 575 quadrillion British thermal unit (Btu) in 2015 which is expected to reach around 736 quadrillion (Btu) by 2040, accounting for an increase of around 28%. Thus, increasing consumption of energy would generate the need for energy management systems as these systems helps the operators to gain a competitive advantage, reduce energy costs and improves productivity. As a result, the adoption and demand for energy management systems would increase, thereby supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, modernization of aging infrastructure along with smart cities projects also offers lucrative growth prospects for the energy management system market. However, high cost of deployment is expected to hinder the growth of the energy management system market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Energy management system market is segmented into device, solution, software, vertical and application. The application segment is classified into building Energy Management system and home energy management system. On the basis of device segment, the market is bifurcated into smart thermostats, in-house display, load control switches and smart Plugs of which smart thermostat segment holds the largest market share owing to the government mandates to deploy smart thermostats in commercial and residential sector. The solution segment is classified into demand response management, carbon management system and utility billing and customer information system. Also, the software segment is diversified into industrial energy management system, utility Energy management system, residential energy management system, enterprise carbon and energy management.

The regional analysis of Energy management system market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the energy management system market owing to high adoption of EMS in various verticals including power, retail and manufacturing sectors. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to owing to the favourable government initiatives in terms of tax incentives and rebates to promote the deployment of energy management system coupled with rapid industrialization in China and India. As a result, the need for energy management system would rise in this region.

The leading market players include-

Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Company

CA Technologies

Eaton Corporation PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device

Smart thermostats

In-house display

Load control Switches

Smart Plugs

By Software

Industrial energy management system

Utility Energy management system

Residential energy management system

Enterprise carbon and energy management

Others

By Application

Building Energy Management system

Home energy management system

By Vertical

Telecom and IT

Power & Energy

Manufacturing

Office and commercial building

Municipal, University, school and hospital system

By Solution

Demand response management

Carbon management system

Utility billing and customer information system

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Energy management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global energy management System Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Energy management system Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Energy management system Market, By Device

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model

5.3. Global Energy management system Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Smart thermostats

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. In-house display

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Load control Switches

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional



