Global Energy Management System Market to reach USD 152.8 billion by 2025.
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Energy Management System Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Management System Market:
Executive Summary
Global Energy management system Market to reach USD 152.8 billion by 2025.
Global Energy management system market is valued approximately USD 38.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Development of advanced technologies such as CRAS and small signal analysis are considered as key trends for the energy management system market. Additionally, rising awareness about carbon footprint management is also expected to supplement the growth of the market across the globe.
The rise of the Energy management system market is backed owing to the increasing energy consumption, rising price volatility coupled with the growing inclination towards efficient energy management systems. According to the U.S Energy Information Administration (2017), the total world’s energy consumption was around 575 quadrillion British thermal unit (Btu) in 2015 which is expected to reach around 736 quadrillion (Btu) by 2040, accounting for an increase of around 28%. Thus, increasing consumption of energy would generate the need for energy management systems as these systems helps the operators to gain a competitive advantage, reduce energy costs and improves productivity. As a result, the adoption and demand for energy management systems would increase, thereby supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, modernization of aging infrastructure along with smart cities projects also offers lucrative growth prospects for the energy management system market. However, high cost of deployment is expected to hinder the growth of the energy management system market during the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the Energy management system market is segmented into device, solution, software, vertical and application. The application segment is classified into building Energy Management system and home energy management system. On the basis of device segment, the market is bifurcated into smart thermostats, in-house display, load control switches and smart Plugs of which smart thermostat segment holds the largest market share owing to the government mandates to deploy smart thermostats in commercial and residential sector. The solution segment is classified into demand response management, carbon management system and utility billing and customer information system. Also, the software segment is diversified into industrial energy management system, utility Energy management system, residential energy management system, enterprise carbon and energy management.
The regional analysis of Energy management system market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America dominates the energy management system market owing to high adoption of EMS in various verticals including power, retail and manufacturing sectors. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to owing to the favourable government initiatives in terms of tax incentives and rebates to promote the deployment of energy management system coupled with rapid industrialization in China and India. As a result, the need for energy management system would rise in this region.
The leading market players include-
Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
General Electric Company
Honeywell International, Inc.
International Business Machine Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Emerson Electric Company
CA Technologies
Eaton Corporation PLC
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3741225-global-energy-management-system-market-size-study-by
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Device
Smart thermostats
In-house display
Load control Switches
Smart Plugs
By Software
Industrial energy management system
Utility Energy management system
Residential energy management system
Enterprise carbon and energy management
Others
By Application
Building Energy Management system
Home energy management system
By Vertical
Telecom and IT
Power & Energy
Manufacturing
Office and commercial building
Municipal, University, school and hospital system
By Solution
Demand response management
Carbon management system
Utility billing and customer information system
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Energy management System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Global energy management System Market Definition and Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global Energy management system Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Energy management system Market, By Device
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model
5.3. Global Energy management system Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Smart thermostats
5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. In-house display
5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.3. Load control Switches
5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.3.2. Regional
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.