Sports Food Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
PUNE, MH, INDIA, February 22, 2019
Global Sports Food Market
Description
This report studies the global market size of Sports Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Food in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sports Food market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Sports Food market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Food market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Food include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports Food include
Nestle S.A
Glanbia Plc
Abbott Laboratories
Coca-Cola Company
Monster Beverage Corp
Red Bull GmbH
GNC Holdings Inc
General Mills
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc
Market Size Split by Type
Protein Sports Food
Energy Sports Food
Miscellaneous Sports Food
Pre-workout Sports Food
Rehydration Sports Food
Meal replacement Sports Food
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Female
Male
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
