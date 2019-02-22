Sports Food Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Sports Food Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sports Food Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 99 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report studies the global market size of Sports Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Food in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports Food market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Sports Food market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Food market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Food include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports Food include

Nestle S.A

Glanbia Plc

Abbott Laboratories

Coca-Cola Company

Monster Beverage Corp

Red Bull GmbH

GNC Holdings Inc

General Mills

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc

Market Size Split by Type

Protein Sports Food

Energy Sports Food

Miscellaneous Sports Food

Pre-workout Sports Food

Rehydration Sports Food

Meal replacement Sports Food

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Female

Male

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

