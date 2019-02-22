Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Sports Food Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Sports Food Market

Description

This report studies the global market size of Sports Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Food in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Sports Food market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Sports Food market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Food market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

 

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Food include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports Food include 
Nestle S.A 
Glanbia Plc 
Abbott Laboratories 
Coca-Cola Company 
Monster Beverage Corp 
Red Bull GmbH 
GNC Holdings Inc 
General Mills 
GlaxoSmithKline Plc 
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc

Market Size Split by Type 
Protein Sports Food 
Energy Sports Food 
Miscellaneous Sports Food 
Pre-workout Sports Food 
Rehydration Sports Food 
Meal replacement Sports Food 
Others 
Market Size Split by Application 
Female 
Male

Market size split by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Sports Food Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Sports Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Protein Sports Food 
1.4.3 Energy Sports Food 
1.4.4 Miscellaneous Sports Food 
1.4.5 Pre-workout Sports Food 
1.4.6 Rehydration Sports Food 
1.4.7 Meal replacement Sports Food 
1.4.8 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Sports Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Female 
1.5.3 Male 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Nestle S.A 
11.1.1 Nestle S.A Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Description 
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Food 
11.1.4 Sports Food Product Description 
11.1.5 Recent Development 
11.2 Glanbia Plc 
11.2.1 Glanbia Plc Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Description 
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Food 
11.2.4 Sports Food Product Description 
11.2.5 Recent Development 
11.3 Abbott Laboratories 
11.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Description 
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Food 
11.3.4 Sports Food Product Description 
11.3.5 Recent Development 
11.4 Coca-Cola Company 
11.4.1 Coca-Cola Company Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Description 
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Food 
11.4.4 Sports Food Product Description 
11.4.5 Recent Development 
11.5 Monster Beverage Corp 
11.5.1 Monster Beverage Corp Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Description 
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Food 
11.5.4 Sports Food Product Description 
11.5.5 Recent Development 
11.6 Red Bull GmbH 
11.6.1 Red Bull GmbH Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Description 
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Food 
11.6.4 Sports Food Product Description 
11.6.5 Recent Development 
11.7 GNC Holdings Inc 
11.7.1 GNC Holdings Inc Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Description 
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sports Food 
11.7.4 Sports Food Product Description 
11.7.5 Recent Development 

