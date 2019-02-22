Bag-in-Box Industry Market revenue is USD 270.17 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 390.56 million by 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Global Bag-in-Box (BIB) Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD 270.17 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 390.56 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at 36150.56 tons in 2018 and is forecasted to reach 53950.41 tons by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.34% between 2018 and 2023.
It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Appliction, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.
Global Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The Major players reported in the market include:
Amcor Limited
Smurfit Kappa Group
DS Smith
Liqui Box Corporation
Scholle IPN
CDF Corporation
Arlington Packaging
Optopack
Zacros America Inc.
...
Global Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market: Product Segment Analysis
Low Density Polyethylene
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Others
Global Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market: Application Segment Analysis
Food & Beverage Products
Household Products
Others
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bag-in-Box (BIB)
1.2 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market Segmentation by Type in 2016
1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Bag-in-Box (BIB) by Type in 2016
1.2.1 Low Density Polyethylene
1.2.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market Segmentation by Application in 2016
1.3.1 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Consumption Market Share by Application in 2016
1.3.2 Food & Beverage Products
1.3.3 Household Products
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market Segmentation by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Bag-in-Box (BIB) (2013-2023)
1.5.1 Global Product Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
1.5.2 Global Product Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Bag-in-Box (BIB) Industry
2.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis
2.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis
2.1.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend
2.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis by Regions
Chapter 3 Global Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Bag-in-Box (BIB) Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.2 Global Bag-in-Box (BIB) Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.3 Global Bag-in-Box (BIB) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.4 Manufacturers Bag-in-Box (BIB) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type
3.5 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
3.5.1 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market Concentration Rate
3.5.2 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…………………………………….
……………………………………
Chapter 9 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9.1 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Key Raw Materials Analysis
9.1.1 Key Raw Materials
9.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
9.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
9.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
9.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
9.2.1 Raw Materials
9.2.2 Labor Cost
9.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
9.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bag-in-Box (BIB)
Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10.1 Bag-in-Box (BIB) Industrial Chain Analysis
10.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
10.3 Raw Materials Sources of Bag-in-Box (BIB) Major Manufacturers in 2016
10.4 Downstream Buyers
Chapter 11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11.1 Marketing Channel
11.1.1 Direct Marketing
11.1.2 Indirect Marketing
11.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
11.2 Market Positioning
11.2.1 Pricing Strategy
11.2.2 Brand Strategy
11.2.3 Target Client
11.3 Distributors/Traders List
Chapter 12 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12.1 Technology Progress/Risk
12.1.1 Substitutes Threat
12.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
12.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
12.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
