Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants. Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software is the Property Management Software used in Multi-family and HOA (Homeowners Associations) field.

Scope of the Report:

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

The global Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market is valued at 790 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1180 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.



Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Yardi Systems

RealPage

Entrata

MRI Software

CoreLogic

AppFolio

Chetu

Syswin Soft

Property Boulevard

Buildium

Rockend

Console Group

PropertyBoss Solutions

Infor

ResMan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise Type

Cloud-Based Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Rental Properties

Homeowners Associations



