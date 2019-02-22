Global Kidswear Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Kidswear Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Kidswear Market

Kidswear is clothing for children. These colorful clothes are designed for boys, girls and babies with various types like suits, jackets, sweaters, pants, T-shirts, etc. Cotton is the most used material of kidswear due to its characters like sweat-absorbent, soft and comfortable. Wool, fur, linen and silk are also the major fabric materials.

United States is the largest consumer with about 21% share of consumption market. While it also supply about 9% of total production in the global market. The population of children is increasing stably and the demand is increasing correspondingly.

China is the largest supplier of kidswear with about 25% share of manufacturing market. Products from China are largely exported to US, Europe and other countries. While mass foreign brands products are imported into China at the same time. For the consumption market, foreign brands occupied half of the total value. And domestic brands enjoy about 15%, the last products don’t have known brands.

According to this study, over the next five years the Kidswear market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 131000 million by 2024, from US$ 100000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Kidswear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Kidswear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744379-global-kidswear-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the Kidswear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Top Clothing

Bottom Clothing

Outerwear

Basics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Babies (usually 0-3 years old)

Younger Kids (usually 3-6 years old)

Older Kids (usually 6-14 years old)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744379-global-kidswear-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Carter's

GAP

Inditex

Adidas

H&M

Gymboree

V.F. Corporation

Fast Retailing

C&A

NEXT

ID Group

Mothercare

Orchestra

BESTSELLER

Under Armour

Benetton

Sanrio

MIKI HOUSE

Disney

Semir

Liying

Honghuanglan

Annil

PEPCO

Qierte

Esprit

Green Group

D.D. Cat

Boshiwa

Souhait

Goodboy

Meters/bonwe

Paclantic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Kidswear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Kidswear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Kidswear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Kidswear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Kidswear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Kidswear Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Kidswear Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Kidswear Segment by Type

2.2.1 Top Clothing

2.2.2 Bottom Clothing

2.2.3 Outerwear

2.2.4 Basics

2.3 Kidswear Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Kidswear Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Kidswear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Kidswear Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Kidswear Segment by Application

2.4.1 Babies (usually 0-3 years old)

2.4.2 Younger Kids (usually 3-6 years old)

2.4.3 Older Kids (usually 6-14 years old)

2.5 Kidswear Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Kidswear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Kidswear Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Kidswear Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Kidswear by Players

3.1 Global Kidswear Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Kidswear Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Kidswear Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Kidswear Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Kidswear Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Kidswear Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Kidswear Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Kidswear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Kidswear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Kidswear Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………………………………….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Kidswear

Table Product Specifications of Kidswear

Figure Kidswear Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Kidswear Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (M Units)

Figure Global Kidswear Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Kidswear Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.