Executive Summary
Global automotive power distribution block market to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025.
Global automotive power distribution block market is valued approximately at USD 6.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of vehicle electronic functions that requires efficient, flexible and reliable power distribution system are promoting the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to International Trade Association (ITA) automobile output is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020 and 35 million by 2025. Growing automotive sector is expected to increase the adoption of vehicle electronic functions that require efficient power distribution system.
On the basis of segmentation, the automotive power distribution block market is segmented into type, vehicle type, electric vehicle and off-highway vehicle. by Type segment includes hardwired and configurable by Component segment is divided into can, fuse, relay, and others by vehicle Type segment is further classified into passenger cars, LCV and HCV by electric vehicle includes battery electric vehicle (BEV), HEV and PHEV and by Off-Highway vehicle. Type segment is further divided into agricultural tractors and construction equipment. The configurable power distribution box is estimated to be the fastest growing segment owing to its capability of combining microcontrollers, relays, fuses and multiple circuit board and fret layers.
The regional analysis of global automotive power distribution block market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players include-
Eaton
Lear
Sumitomo Electric
TE Connectivity
Yazaki
Littelfuse
Leoni
Furukawa
Horiba
Mersen
E-T-A
Schurter
PKC
Minda
Draxlmaier
MTA
Truck-Lite
Kissling Elektrotechnik
Curtiss-Wright
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Hardwired
Configurable
By Component:
Can
Fuse
Relay
Others
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
LCV
HCV
By Electric Vehicle:
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
HEV
PHEV
By Off-Highway Vehicle Type:
Agricultural Tractors
Construction Equipment
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market Definition and Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market, By Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance - Potential Model
5.3. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Hardwired
5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Configurable
5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Continuous…
