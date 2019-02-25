Regalix releases its latest research report – State of Partner Relationship Management 2019

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regalix has released its latest research, “ State of Partner Relationship Management 2019, ” that explains the need for better partner management to achieve higher growth.The report is based on inputs from senior executives of various organizations from across the hi-tech industry space. It explores the level of adoption of partner relationship management (PRM) systems and PRM practices followed by mid to large-sized organizations.According to the industry leaders Regalix surveyed, it’s evident that PRM is essential for sustainable business growth. As the number of partners increases, managing them becomes more complex, thus warranting the need for a PRM solution.Onboarding of partners, providing enablement material and keeping partners updated with the help of relevant content emerged as the key focus areas, according to this research. Other interesting insights that emerged from the research were the criticality of high-quality partners given the increasing complexity of technology and the need for businesses to identify newer channels for partner recruitment.Based on these findings, Regalix recommends that businesses would do well by moving out of their comfort zone and reaching out to additional partners through multi-channel partner recruitment campaigns. A PRM platform that includes content management, sales management and onboarding management features could also help companies resolve many of the PRM issues discussed in the report.About RegalixRegalix is a Customer Acquisition and Customer Success company that re-imagines digital experiences across hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains. The company has partnered with some of the largest global B2B organizations in their efforts at customer acquisition, growth and retention. Regalix works with businesses, supporting their customers through the entire journey, to deliver reliable products and services in today's subscription-based economy.Regalix has a long history of creating award-winning ventures with enterprises through co-innovation and idea-driven frameworks that inspire companies to think differently. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley – Palo Alto, California – Regalix also has offices in Europe and Asia.



