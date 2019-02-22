Global Plasma Welding Machines Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Plasma Welding Machines Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Plasma Welding Machines Market

Plasma Welding Machines market, Plasma welding is very similar to TIG welding as the arc is formed between a pointed tungsten electrode and the workpiece. However, by positioning the electrode within the body of the torch, the plasma arc can be separated from the shielding gas envelope. Plasma is then forced through a fine-bore copper nozzle which constricts the arc.

Plasma Welding Machines are the device used for Plasma welding. The major components of the machines are power source, torch, ETC.

The Plasma Welding Machines consumption volume was 41 Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 153 Units in 2016 and 366 Units in 2020, and the volume will decreased to 280 Units in 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47.06%) in 2016, followed by the North America.

At present, the manufactures of Plasma Welding Machines are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. The global leading players in this market are Fronius International, Colfax, EWM, Kjellberg, SAF, etc.

The plasma welding machines are mainly used by machinery & equipment, aerospace & defense and automotive. The dominated application of plasma welding machines is machinery & equipment in 2016. The major types of plasma welding machines are micro plasma welding machines and ordinary plasma welding machines.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of welding quality, investors are optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The consumption volume will keep increasing till 2022.

The global Plasma Welding Machines market is valued at 51 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 69 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plasma Welding Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plasma Welding Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fronius International

Colfax

EWM

Kjellberg

SAF

Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau GmbH

Duomu

Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited

Electro Plasma

Tonks

Zhengda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Micro Plasma Welding Machines

Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines

Segment by Application

Machinery & Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Other

Table of Contents

1 Plasma Welding Machines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plasma Welding Machines

1.2 Plasma Welding Machines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plasma Welding Machines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Micro Plasma Welding Machines

1.2.3 Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines

1.3 Plasma Welding Machines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plasma Welding Machines Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Machinery & Equipment

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Automotive

2 Global Plasma Welding Machines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plasma Welding Machines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plasma Welding Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plasma Welding Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Plasma Welding Machines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Plasma Welding Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plasma Welding Machines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plasma Welding Machines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plasma Welding Machines Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Plasma Welding Machines Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Plasma Welding Machines Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Plasma Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Plasma Welding Machines Production

3.4.1 North America Plasma Welding Machines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Plasma Welding Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Plasma Welding Machines Production

…………………………….

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Plasma Welding Machines

Table Global Plasma Welding Machines Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Plasma Welding Machines Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Micro Plasma Welding Machines Product Picture

Table Micro Plasma Welding Machines Major Manufacturers

Figure Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines Product Picture

Table Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines Major Manufacturers





