Kahner Global to Hold 2nd Annual Cannabis Private Investment Summit in Ft. Lauderdale on February 26, 2019
Founded in 2015 by Noa Kahner of Kahner Global, The Cannabis Private Investment Summit Series is a leading educational conference offered exclusively to high-net-worth investors interested in the burgeoning cannabis industry. Kahner Global holds summits in New York, Beverly Hills, Fort Lauderdale, Toronto, and San Francisco. Each summit hosts approximately one hundred highly vetted investors and another select group of top entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and movement-makers.
Mathew Ginder, Esq., Senior Counsel at Greenspoon Marder LLP, and the Summit’s co-host, commented: “This year’s Kahner Global Cannabis Private Investment Summit will once again feature leading emerging companies that serious, focused high-net-worth investors are sure to find compelling for their portfolios. Increasingly, the industry is propelling best-in-class leadership and innovation, and the summit discussions and networking will undoubtedly result in market-moving connections.”
Among the leaders in the cannabis, finance, business, and public service sectors slated to speak at the Ft. Lauderdale summit are:
Matthew Ginder, Esq., Greenspoon Marder LLP
Jason LaRonde, Director of Sales, Vitalis Extraction Technology
Ryan Ansin, Ansin Investments, LLC
Jose Bacellar, President & CEO, Verdemed
Eddie Miller, Founder & Board Director, Toast
Greg Vermeulen, President & CEO, PISTIL
Doug Fyvolent, CEO, Hyperponic
Art Fyvolent, Chief Marketing Officer, Hyperponic
Nicole Connors, Founder & CEO, Saku Cannabis
Riley Cote, Former NHL Enforcer & Founder, BodyChek Wellness
Doug Watler, Trustee, Broward County Firefighter’s Health Trust
Doug Sommerville, CEO, PlantEXT Ltd.
Kevin McGovern, Chairman and CEO, McGovern Capital & The Water Initiative
John Pinto, Chief Investment Officer, Hinsdale LLC
Matt Hawkins, Founder & Managing Principal, Cresco Capital Partners
Bill Brothers, Chairman, Towers Investment Trust
Sander C. Zabzebski, Partner, Greenspoon Marder LLP
Douglas J. Hannah, Managing Director, Silverleaf Advisors
Todd Rosales, Chief Technology Officer, Cooper Family Office
Michael Willner, CEO & President, Willner Capital
Alex Fang, CEO & Co-Founder, Sublime
Lauren Maillian, Chief Strategy Officer, Province Brands
Kevin Hart, Founder & CEO, Green Check Verified
Scott Stevens, CEO, Grays Peak Ventures
Joyce Cenali, Chief Operating Officer, Big Rock Partners
Gian Paolo Veronese, Chief Business Development Officer, Big Rock Partners
Jeff Smith, Partner, Kapno
Richard Yates, Esq., Private Investor
Jeanne Sullivan, Co-Founder, Sullivan Adventures LLC
Amanda Byrd, Chief Marketing Officer, Philter Labs, Inc
Lokesh Chugh, Partner, The London Fund
Rehan Huda, CEO, Greensky Labs
John Vardaman, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Hypur
Matt Karnes, Founder, Green Wave Advisors
Marek Jasinski, Founder, 100THX
Candice Baumont, Chief Investment Officer, L Investments
Additional media sponsors include Family Office Networks, cannabis & tech today, NEW CANNABIS VENTURES, CFN Media Group, and FAMILY OFFICE ELITE Magazine & Events. The Summit’s PR partner is kmacconnect pr.
The event will be held at Greenspoon Marder, 200 East Broward Blvd., Suite 1800, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Space permitting, please visit http://www.cannabrunch.net/ to request an invitation.
About Kahner Global and Founder, Noa Kahner
Kahner Global specializes in curating high-level investor conferences and events. The Cannabis Private Investment Summits are the premier conferences for institutional investors, family offices, and ultra high-net-worth investors. Hosted annually in New York City, Toronto, Fort Lauderdale, Beverly Hills, and soon to be San Francisco, the summits provide a highly bespoke conference experience and bring optimal deal flow to attending investors and entrepreneurs. Founder Noa Kahner began her career as Head of Business Development at an institutional investor conference company, where she developed conferences throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Noa received a Master in Business Administration from Baruch College, The Zicklin School of Business. In 2014, she was named a member of the Milken Young Leadership Circle and serves on its steering committee.
Kimberly Macleod
kmacconnect
+1 917-587-0069
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.