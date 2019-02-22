Kahner Global to Hold 2nd Annual Cannabis Private Investment Summit in Ft. Lauderdale on February 26, 2019

This year’s Kahner Global Summit features emerging companies that investors are sure to find compelling and promises market-moving discussion and networking opportunities for all attending.” — Mathew Ginder, Esq., Senior Counsel, Greenspoon Marder LLP

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kahner Global will host its 2nd Annual Cannabis Private Investment Summit in Ft. Lauderdale. This year’s line up of sponsor companies, speakers, and investors will meet for a full day of panels and pitches on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the offices of co-host and sponsor Greenspoon Marder LLP. Topics for this year’s summit range from the future of cannabis and medical marijuana, current and forward cannabis investment and real estate opportunities, legal concerns, big alcohol entering cannabis, extraction and manufacturing, public company prospects, and more. Like last year, this year’s summit will feature Media Sponsor JJ McKay, Founder/Publisher, The Fresh Toast, who will open the conference with Chairman remarks and serve as Master of Ceremonies.Founded in 2015 by Noa Kahner of Kahner Global, The Cannabis Private Investment Summit Series is a leading educational conference offered exclusively to high-net-worth investors interested in the burgeoning cannabis industry. Kahner Global holds summits in New York, Beverly Hills, Fort Lauderdale, Toronto, and San Francisco. Each summit hosts approximately one hundred highly vetted investors and another select group of top entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and movement-makers.Mathew Ginder, Esq., Senior Counsel at Greenspoon Marder LLP, and the Summit’s co-host, commented: “This year’s Kahner Global Cannabis Private Investment Summit will once again feature leading emerging companies that serious, focused high-net-worth investors are sure to find compelling for their portfolios. Increasingly, the industry is propelling best-in-class leadership and innovation, and the summit discussions and networking will undoubtedly result in market-moving connections.”Among the leaders in the cannabis, finance, business, and public service sectors slated to speak at the Ft. Lauderdale summit are:Matthew Ginder, Esq., Greenspoon Marder LLPJason LaRonde, Director of Sales, Vitalis Extraction TechnologyRyan Ansin, Ansin Investments, LLCJose Bacellar, President & CEO, VerdemedEddie Miller, Founder & Board Director, ToastGreg Vermeulen, President & CEO, PISTILDoug Fyvolent, CEO, HyperponicArt Fyvolent, Chief Marketing Officer, HyperponicNicole Connors, Founder & CEO, Saku CannabisRiley Cote, Former NHL Enforcer & Founder, BodyChek WellnessDoug Watler, Trustee, Broward County Firefighter’s Health TrustDoug Sommerville, CEO, PlantEXT Ltd.Kevin McGovern, Chairman and CEO, McGovern Capital & The Water InitiativeJohn Pinto, Chief Investment Officer, Hinsdale LLCMatt Hawkins, Founder & Managing Principal, Cresco Capital PartnersBill Brothers, Chairman, Towers Investment TrustSander C. Zabzebski, Partner, Greenspoon Marder LLPDouglas J. Hannah, Managing Director, Silverleaf AdvisorsTodd Rosales, Chief Technology Officer, Cooper Family OfficeMichael Willner, CEO & President, Willner CapitalAlex Fang, CEO & Co-Founder, SublimeLauren Maillian, Chief Strategy Officer, Province BrandsKevin Hart, Founder & CEO, Green Check VerifiedScott Stevens, CEO, Grays Peak VenturesJoyce Cenali, Chief Operating Officer, Big Rock PartnersGian Paolo Veronese, Chief Business Development Officer, Big Rock PartnersJeff Smith, Partner, KapnoRichard Yates, Esq., Private InvestorJeanne Sullivan, Co-Founder, Sullivan Adventures LLCAmanda Byrd, Chief Marketing Officer, Philter Labs, IncLokesh Chugh, Partner, The London FundRehan Huda, CEO, Greensky LabsJohn Vardaman, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, HypurMatt Karnes, Founder, Green Wave AdvisorsMarek Jasinski, Founder, 100THXCandice Baumont, Chief Investment Officer, L InvestmentsAdditional media sponsors include Family Office Networks, cannabis & tech today, NEW CANNABIS VENTURES, CFN Media Group, and FAMILY OFFICE ELITE Magazine & Events. The Summit’s PR partner is kmacconnect pr.The event will be held at Greenspoon Marder, 200 East Broward Blvd., Suite 1800, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.Space permitting, please visit http://www.cannabrunch.net/ to request an invitation.About Kahner Global and Founder, Noa KahnerKahner Global specializes in curating high-level investor conferences and events. The Cannabis Private Investment Summits are the premier conferences for institutional investors, family offices, and ultra high-net-worth investors. Hosted annually in New York City, Toronto, Fort Lauderdale, Beverly Hills, and soon to be San Francisco, the summits provide a highly bespoke conference experience and bring optimal deal flow to attending investors and entrepreneurs. Founder Noa Kahner began her career as Head of Business Development at an institutional investor conference company, where she developed conferences throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Noa received a Master in Business Administration from Baruch College, The Zicklin School of Business. In 2014, she was named a member of the Milken Young Leadership Circle and serves on its steering committee.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.