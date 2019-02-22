Car AVN or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 112 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

A car navigation system is part of the automobile controls or a third party add-on used to find direction in an automobile. It typically uses a satellite navigation device to get its position data which is then correlated to a position on a road.

Asia Pacific region have becoming a more and more important market of automotive industry, with more than half of the global automotive production. With the development of electronic technology, car infotainment system is also more and more popular.

In 2016, the sales of APAC car infotainment system is 68.2 million units, upper nearly 25% than 2012. As the pursuit of better driving experience, the revenue of APAC car infotainment system is 18.59 billion USD.

China is the largest consumption market in APAC with nearly half market share. Followed China, Japan and Korea are also important market as the mature automotive industry. In addition, Southeast Asia and India are small market as a depressed car industry.

Japan’s Panasonic remained the top supplier of car infotainment systems. Besides it, Fujitsu-Ten, Pioneer, Denso, Aisin are also from Japan. The Top 5 players account for 52% market share in 2016.

QNX is at present the market leader in the automotive infotainment OS market with 47 percent share of units in 2016. However, the OS will cede share to Linux in the coming years because of stronger competitors and uncertainty surrounding its parent firm, BlackBerry. QNX has better safety certification than other infotainment OSs, which opens additional auto opportunities that are not counted in this market forecast.

This report focuses on Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Fujitsu-Ten

Pioneer

Denso

Aisin

Clarion

Desay SV

Kenwood

Harman

ADAYO

Alpine

Visteon

Continental

Bosch

Hangsheng

Coagent

Mitsubishi Electronics (Melco)

Delphi

Kaiyue Group

Soling

Sony

Skypine

Roadrover

FlyAudio

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

QNX System

WinCE System

Linux System

Other System

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment

1.2 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 QNX System

1.2.3 WinCE System

1.2.4 Linux System

1.2.5 Other System

1.3 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.3 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Size

1.4.1 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Business

7.1 Panasonic

7.1.1 Panasonic Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Panasonic Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fujitsu-Ten

7.2.1 Fujitsu-Ten Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fujitsu-Ten Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Pioneer

7.3.1 Pioneer Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Pioneer Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

