Iron & Steel Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Iron & Steel Market 2019

Global Iron & Steel Market

Global Iron & Steel Market Research Report 2019

Description

Iron is a chemical element with symbol Fe (from Latin: ferrum) and atomic number 26 and steel is an alloy of iron and carbon and other elements.

Geographically, the key segments of the global iron and steel slag market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific dominates the market with a majority of the share in it.

This report focuses on Iron & Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Iron & Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.


The following manufacturers are covered:
JFE Steel
Arcelor Mittal
TATA Steel
NLMK
Harsco
POSCO
JSW
ArcelorMittal
Kobe Steel
Steel Authority of India
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Edw. C. Levy

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type
Iron
Steel

Segment by Application
Building
Construction
Railways
Fertilizers
Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary
1 Iron & Steel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Iron & Steel
1.2 Iron & Steel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Iron & Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Iron
1.2.3 Steel
1.3 Iron & Steel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Iron & Steel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Building
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Railways
1.3.5 Fertilizers
1.3.6 Others
1.3 Global Iron & Steel Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Iron & Steel Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Iron & Steel Market Size
1.4.1 Global Iron & Steel Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Iron & Steel Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Iron & Steel Business
7.1 JFE Steel
7.1.1 JFE Steel Iron & Steel Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Iron & Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 JFE Steel Iron & Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Arcelor Mittal
7.2.1 Arcelor Mittal Iron & Steel Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Iron & Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Arcelor Mittal Iron & Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 TATA Steel
7.3.1 TATA Steel Iron & Steel Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Iron & Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 TATA Steel Iron & Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 NLMK
7.4.1 NLMK Iron & Steel Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Iron & Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 NLMK Iron & Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Harsco
7.5.1 Harsco Iron & Steel Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Iron & Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Harsco Iron & Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 POSCO
7.6.1 POSCO Iron & Steel Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Iron & Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 POSCO Iron & Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

wiseguyreports

