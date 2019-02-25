Christine Nielsen of Contrast Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Show us a business problem and we’ll show you a people problem. What stops businesses from being as successful as they can be is usually the result of their perception of what is possible.

Christine Nielsen is fiery, authentic Master Coach and the founder of Contrast Consulting, where she helps small and mid-sized business owners transform their businesses to create breakthrough results.

“How we lead and how we build our business is based on our experiences,” says Christine. “What you'll find with companies, with business owners, with leaders, is they bring all that experience with them and sometimes that’s what stops them from being great.

“Mostly it's a fear of failure. And it doesn't matter how high up the senior corporate ladder you are or how successful you've been, those things still get in the way. Some of the most successful people in the world go through some of the most tremendous amounts of fear. The difference between them and an unsuccessful person is they're willing to go through it.”

If you're coaching a client and it's not tied to a deliverable or a result that they want, you're not really doing your client a service. They may feel really great at the end of the session, but without the action that will deliver results, they're just spinning their wheels.

Christine helps organizations and individuals achieve greater levels of performance and success. She’s worked with top 500 companies at the CEO level, oil and gas industry, energy, nuclear, telecoms, but in the last three years has focused primarily on small and mid-size companies.

“I've gone down into the trenches, been in the mines, the floors of the call centers,” says Christine. “Small and mid-sized companies are more agile, more innovative and hungrier. They want change and it happens faster.”

Christine began coaching 24 years ago when coaching wasn't yet in vogue. She says with coaching, the result is usually a contrast from where you started, thus the name of her practice Contrast Consulting.

"Who I am is a contrast,” says Christine. “I'm a female competitive hockey player. I play a huge role in my kid's lives and run a highly successful business. I work at lightning speed and am always on the go, but I also take time to meditate each morning. It's a never-ending discovery of who we are, what makes us tick, because who I am today is not the same person as I was five years ago or even a year ago or even two years ago. It's an evolution.”

For more information on Contrast Consulting, visit www.contrastconsultingco.com



