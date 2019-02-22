PedalSnake® Streamlines Strymon®’s 24V Method - The state-of-the-art for powering pedals just got better!

Voted “Best Accessory” in Guitar Player Magazine

RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based in Raleigh NC, PedalSnake® is the world’s first configurable, multi-channel, all-in-one pedals-to-amp cable system for guitarists.In October of 2017, PedalSnake introduced 24V Adapters for use with Strymon’s 24V-sourced Ojai and Ojai R30 power supplies. The reception was so positive, PedalSnake has now streamlined the process.The 24V Method involves:1) An ultra-quiet pedalboard-mounted power supply, with fully isolated and regulated outputs, and no AC power cord run to the pedalboard, just a single “all in one” PedalSnake system.2) A single PedalSnake channel connects between Strymon’s 24V source at the backline, and the 24V-powered Ojai R30 (or Ojai) power supplies on the pedalboard, delivering virtually unlimited current to pedals.3) Lower noise floor; ultra quiet power supplies, and nothing but quiet DC near pedals. (Videos have already surfaced proving that nothing is quieter than the Strymon supplies.)First, Jody Page, president of PedalSnake, explains the importance of 24V: “We have been placing ‘all in one’ cable system in player’s rigs for years. But PedalSnake is a low-voltage cable system. So players choosing to keep an onboard power supply had to run their AC power cord outside PedalSnake”.“Please understand, PedalSnake chose low-voltage cable because it can do so much and still be light and flexible, a joy to work with. And think about it. Why run noisy 120VAC, a voltage capable of delivering 1000’s of watts, to a pedalboard that requires only 1-2 watts of power? With the 24V Method, players can now have a single all-in-one PedalSnake system, a state-of-the-art pedalboard power supply, no AC power cord in sight, and nothing but quiet DC on the board. We consider this is a major breakthrough in both rig efficiency and sound quality.”But now things have progressed. Page says, “We started the 24V Method by offering 24V plug adapters for our standard PowerLines (P-Line™) Pigtails, which have standard 2.1mm barrel connectors. Because of the overwhelming response, we have now introduced P-Line Pigtails with Strymon’s 24V connectors that plug directly into a PedalSnake (BaseSnake™) channel. No more plug adapters. Less cost and fewer connections for the user.”PedalSnake www.pedalsnake.com The 24V Method www.pedalsnake.com/page.php?id=1176 Demo Video (Lou Musa of The Verve Pipe) https://youtu.be/6mdNy7e73LI Strymon Power https://www.strymon.net/products/ojai-r30/



