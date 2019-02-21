CEO Daniel Waite Continues To Build Consortium Of Integrated Companies At Waite Enterprise

The Developing Holding Company and its Leadership see Strong Growth in the Coming Year

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waite Enterprise has developed or integrated a number of companies in various sectors over the past few years in an effort to develop a strong, diversified business consortium. The Dallas based holding company, led by CEO Daniel Waite, has developed a core business philosophy of adding successful businesses from diverse industries and growing them by pooling resources, cutting costs and investing profit into new means of generating revenue or streamlining waste. Be it investing in vehicles, real estate, new equipment, new companies or even commodities and resources, the parent company is slowly building a varied field of operations that logically lends earning power and opportunities to eliminate excess cost and waste in the process.

Waite Enterprise already spans several industries with established subsidiaries, including:

Clinical Based Research: A successful CRO or Contract Research Organization

Value Based Data: A unique DATA Company and clinical study sponsor

Americonstruction: An established Dallas area contracting company

LMD Financial: A cornerstone Auto and Loan business

American Medical Devices: An emerging medical Device company

Prior Auth Pros: An important service that provides prior authorizations services for healthcare providers and companies

The company hasn't stopped there, and with an eye to future growth and additions, Daniel Waite and corporate leadership are currently integrating a few new businesses. “Right now we are working on a few new enterprises, including CBD Organix, a Canabinoid company in Texas, and Ameriprint, LLC, a commercial printing company with a state of the art printing system.” Waite explains. “These additions fit our core vision and mission, to build an integrated holding company that helps defray costs, generate sales between companies and common customers, and share resources. The new printing company will cut printing costs for all other companies for marketing materials, sales materials, you name it, while generating service revenue for outside customers. CBD Organix can offer treatments that are in line with the customer base that our other medical companies service. Ultimately we continue to build, grow and diversify, and we intend to keep progressing like this for the foreseeable future.”

About Waite Enterprise:

Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.



