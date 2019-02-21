Justice Government Supply, Inc. founder Steven R. Pietro shares the latest statistics surrounding America's 18.2 million military veterans.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the number of U.S. veterans today exceeding 18 million according to data from the United States Census Bureau, service-disabled veteran owned military food supplies business founder and co-owner Steven R. Pietro explores and explains the latest statistics surrounding America's military veterans."Gulf War-era veterans today account for the lion's share of all U.S. veterans, surpassing Vietnam-era veterans in recent years," reveals Florida-based Pietro , "according to recent population model estimates by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs."Both figures are understood to be in the region of 7 million, with American veterans who served in the Gulf War outnumbering those who served during the Vietnam era by approximately 600,000 today. "Some veterans, however," Pietro adds, "served during both eras, while the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' figures also point toward around 1.5 million who served during the Korean conflict and a further 620,000 or so World War II veterans."Approximately three-quarters of today's veterans served during wartime, while around 20-25% served exclusively during peacetime, according to the Justice Government Supply, Inc. co-owner and founder.Referring next to numbers from the American Community Survey, widely considered to be the premier source of information surrounding America's changing population and workforce, Pietro uncovers further statistics pertaining to the share of the U.S. population with military experience. "This number is declining," he points out, "with around 7% of U.S. adults today being veterans, down considerably from 18% in 1980."This drop, Steven R. Pietro says , coincides with recent decreases in active duty personnel. "Less than 1% of all U.S. adults are part of today's military," he adds.The food supplies business co-owner also explains how recent statistics suggest a significant change in the demographic profile of veterans during the coming decades. "Currently, over 90% of veterans are men," he reveals, "although by 2045, this number is expected to drop to 82% as the share of female veterans increases to an anticipated 18%, according to further population model estimates made by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs."The same models also project a slightly younger veteran population, with 33% aged below 50, compared to around 27% today."Lastly," adds Pietro, wrapping up, "the veteran population is expected to become more ethnically and racially diverse during the same period, as is the trend in the U.S. population overall."



