Premier Nationwide Lending Named 2019 Best Mortgage Company to Work for

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Nationwide Lending is pleased to announce they have been named one of 2019’s Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. This program was created by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group.

This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry.

"We are an inclusive company committed to providing our employees with the best possible culture, benefits, and professional work environment. Our success depends upon our staff and exceeding client expectations, one loan at a time," stated Murdock Richard, CEO.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the National Mortgage News’ Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

A comment taken from the employee survey sums up the company culture, “Premier Nationwide Lending always strives to do the best job possible for the borrowers and to treat them honestly and ethically. They treat employees like family. The company has a "can do" spirit and instills that attitude in its employees! It is refreshing to be associated with a great organization such as Premier Nationwide Lending. ”

To be considered for participation, companies had to be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity operating a facility with at least 15 employees working in the United States for at least one year. Additional conditions applied; for more information on eligibility and other aspects of the program, please visit www.bestmortgagecompaniestoworkfor.com.

If you are interested in joining one of the Best Workplaces in the industry, contact the Director of Sales and Recruiting, John Hammonds.



