Oscar-nominated Editor Robert Eisenhardt, ACE Signs on as Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Next Artist in Residence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the March 4th class will be celebrated editor Robert Eisenhardt, ACE.** Robert will be visiting with our Six Week Students to go behind the scenes of his process and experience editing “Dixie Chicks: Shut Up & Sing,” “Everything Is Copy” “Valentino: The Last Emperor,” and this year’s Oscar-nominated documentary “Free Solo.” Throughout our Artist in Residence visits, students will gain invaluable insight into her career and editing process and will screen and get feedback on their in-class editing projects. “Bringing in someone of Bob Eisenhardt’s caliber to work as our next Artist in Residence is an invaluable opportunity for our students to expand their knowledge of editing,” says President, Jason Banke. “We put such an emphasis on getting Artists in Residence who not only have successful careers, but who are also currently engaged in editing critically acclaimed projects like “Free Solo.”

About Robert Eisenhardt, ACE: Bob Eisenhardt is a three-time Emmy Award winner and Oscar nominee. With over 60 films to his credit, he has edited documentaries for Barbara Kopple, Maysles Films, Susan Froemke, Matt Tyrnauer, Marc Levin, David Grubin and Alex Gibney. Recent films include the Oscar-nominated “Free Solo,” “Outside the Bubble: On the Road with Alexandra Pelosi,” “Wagner’s Dream,” which received an Emmy nomination for editing, “Valentino: The Last Emperor,” “Dixie Chicks: Shut Up & Sing,” “Living Emergency: Stories of Doctors Without Borders,” “Dancing in Jaffa,” and the HBO film “Everything Is Copy” on the life of Nora Ephron.

The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers in one comprehensive, six-week course all of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors. No other program guarantees more time in the classroom or more working on one’s own computer. The Six Week Intensive Course will take students through each program as they work on various real-world projects to illustrate the distinct strengths and nuances of each NLE software. MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive is the only course of its kind that allows students to choose the footage they want to edit on the platform they prefer. This program also is the only Six Week program where students can have the opportunity to become a Certified Avid User, through certified training and exams.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Course is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

MEWShop is also proud to continue its successful intern referral program created in conjunction with iTV America, the production powerhouse known for producing “Pawn Stars” and other hit television series. Upon completion of Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Six Week Intensive Course,” students will be given the opportunity to apply for the paid editorial internship – via resumes and work samples – through which they will continue their editing training, working on iTV America shows.*

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop begins on March 4th, 2019 and held Monday through Friday from 10 AM – 5 PM. For more information on MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six_week_workshop/overview/.

*Manhattan Edit Workshop cannot guarantee students will be hired or granted an interview as a result of the Six Week Intensive Workshop. **Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.

