Marika Haranis Appointed New HPNA Chief Clinical Officer

Ms. Haranis will lead the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association's education and research programs, and represent HPNA in advocacy efforts

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES , February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Marika Haranis, MSN, CRNP, ACHPN, as its new Chief Clinical Officer. Her first day with the organization was Wednesday, February 20, 2019. In this role, Ms. Haranis will lead education and research programs and represent HPNA in advocacy efforts.Ms. Haranis comes to HPNA from UPMC Altoona, where she was the Clinical Director of Palliative Services, Transitional Year Residency Coordinator, Program Coordinator / Palliative Fellowship Coordinator, and a Nurse Practitioner since 2014. She served as a Hospice Clinical Practitioner at UPMC Family Hospice and Palliative Care, a Clinical Practitioner at the Minute Clinic in Washington, DC, and was a Staff Nurse at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. Ms. Haranis is an End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium (ELNEC) Trainer, a POLST Train-the-Trainer, and Pallitalk Trained by AAHPM. She is a member of HPNA and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, UPMC Preceptorship Academy, UPMC Altoona Graduate Medical Education Committee, and the UPMC Altoona Ethics Committee. She is also a Beckwith Institute Grant Recipient of the Palliative Nurse Champion Program, won the UPMC Graduate Medical Examination Team of the Year and Rookie of the Year as well as the UPMC Altoona Guardian Angel Award.Ms. Haranis earned a Master of Science in Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, and a Post Masters Certificate as an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner at the University of Pennsylvania. She is currently working on her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in Health Systems Executive Leadership at the University of Pittsburgh.“We are very excited to have Marika join our executive leadership team. Her skills as an expert palliative care clinician, in conjunction with her leadership experience in healthcare, will serve as a great complement to our team as we continue to advance our mission ‘to advance expert care in serious illness,’” said Sally Welsh, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, and CEO of HPNA.About UsHPNA is a national nonprofit organization of nursing professionals practicing in the specialty of palliative nursing across the life span continuum. With a mission to advance expert care in serious illness, and more than 11,000 members, it is the only nursing organization of its kind. HPNA and its two affiliated organizations, the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center and the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation, have a vision to transform the care and culture of serious illness. To learn more, visit HPNA at advancingexpertcare.org.



