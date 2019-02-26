NCODA and Willowglade Technologies to partner to provide the Patient Involvement PlatformTM to NCODA member practices

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Community Oncology Dispensing Association ( NCODA ), which specializes in the support of oncology practices with in-office dispensing and Medically Integrated Dispensing capabilities, has partnered with Willowglade Technologies to provide its best in class Patient Involvement PlatformTM to member practices. This partnership will provide tools to patients and practices to improve patient compliance, adherence and persistence of oral oncolytics, among other medications.“NCODA is committed to the continued improvement of outcomes of patients with cancer. By collaborating with Willowglade on the Medication Module of the Patient Improvement PlatformTM our aim is to offer our member practices, and their patients, technologies such as automated reminders, collection of patient reported outcomes and a variety of other tools to facilitate proactive involvement of patients in their own care driving improved outcomes” said Michael Reff, member of the NCODA Executive council.“We are pleased to partner with NCODA and their member practices so that together we can improve patient education, communication, collaboration and program adherence” said John Papandrea, CEO of Willowglade Technologies. “Our vision of how to drive improved patient outcomes is very much aligned with NCODA and we are pleased to be able to partner with them on this important initiative” he adds.The Medication Module is only one of multiple modules available with Willowglade Patient Involvement PlatformTM.To learn more about how Willowglade Technologies can help your practice improve efficiency and improve they way in which you communicate and collaborate with patients please visit www.willowgladetechnologies.com . To learn more about NCODA and their mission to improve oncology care through medical team integration please visit www.ncoda.org About NCODA. Our mission is to advance the value of medical integration for oncology organizations. NCODA advances the value of dispensing practices for oncology practices, providing leadership, expertise, quality standards, and sharing of best practices with all members. NCODA delivers positive outcomes through collaboration with all stakeholders involved in the care of oncology patients.About Willowglade Technologies Corporation. Willowglade Technologies is a provider of the Patient Involvement Platform and It’s wide variety of components to the oncology community, with a focus on improving communication, collaboration, patient education and program adherence.No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or for any purpose without the express permission of Willowglade Technologies Corporation. The information contained herein may be changed without prior notice. Some software products marketed by Willowglade Technologies Corporation may contain software components licensed from other software vendors. Willowglade Technologies and Willowglade Technologies products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Willowglade Technologies Corporation. Willowglade Technologies", "Personalized Patient Experience", "Patient Involvement Platform" "Empowering Patient Recovery", the Circle Logo, the CJA logo, "cancerjourneyapps.com", "because every cancer diagnosis is a journey" and “Patient Involvement Platform” are trademarks of Willowglade Technologies Corporation.

