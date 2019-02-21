Prominent Virginia Business Attorney Joins Whiteford in Richmond- Significant Addition to a Growing Virginia Presence

Whiteford Taylor & Preston today announced that Grant S. Grayson, a leading business lawyer in the Commonwealth, has joined the firm in Richmond.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prominent Virginia Business Attorney Joins Whiteford in RichmondSIGNIFICANT ADDITION TO A GROWING VIRGINIA PRESENCEFebruary 21, 2019Richmond – Whiteford Taylor & Preston today announced that Grant S. Grayson has joined the firm in Richmond. Widely recognized as one of the leading business lawyers in the Commonwealth, Mr. Grayson joins the firm as senior counsel.“We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Grant to the firm,” said Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. “His reputation in Virginia business communities is outstanding, and we see substantial synergies for our clients in Richmond, in Virginia and in the Mid-Atlantic generally.”Mr. Grayson is experienced in corporate law, real estate finance, and mergers and acquisitions, among other areas. His clients include manufacturing and distribution companies, service companies, real estate owners and developers, as well as equity funds which purchase, finance and develop commercial and residential real estate. Other Whiteford lawyers in Richmond with whom he has long experience include Vern Inge, John Selbach, Katja Hill and Stephen Faraci.Mr. Inge, Managing Partner of the Richmond office, said, “It is a privilege to have someone of Grant’s reputation join us. We are a young office, yet through growth of this caliber we are positioning ourselves to serve our clients on their most complex and challenging matters.”# # #About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 170 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.



