IT Governance introduces Cyber Security as a Service to meet rising demand for specialist cyber security skills

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading global provider of cyber security, cyber risk and privacy management solutions, has launched a new service to help organisations fill the cyber security skills gap and better tackle increasingly complex cyber security challenges.

CSaaS (Cyber Security as a Service) has been created in response to the rising demand for cyber security skills in the workplace, which is thought to have reached crisis level, with 51% of organisations reporting a severe shortage in appropriately-skilled personnel.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “From phishing attacks to mishandling of data and bad security habits such as using weak passwords, the cyber threat landscape is more active than ever. Meanwhile, organisations are scrambling for quick fixes, but the essence of effective cyber security is and always has been going back to the basics and rebuilding step by step. In today’s climate, cyber resilience should be the holy grail.”

Cyber resilience, however, is not just a box-ticking exercise; it requires long-term commitment and extensive resources, which can easily become overwhelming for organisations unable to recruit the appropriate talent. IT Governance’s CSaaS is especially designed to overcome those challenges.

A team of cyber security experts and project managers, led by a CISO, will assess the client’s current cyber security and resilience position, then suggest improvements and a plan of action. The team will be on hand to review, manage, deploy or maintain the different elements pinpointed through the assessment, in line with the client’s budget and business requirements.

CSaaS offers a unique engagement: strategic and operational cyber security expertise, without the drawbacks of complexity and costs. The service is tailored to the client’s specific business and risk environment, and designed to be a pragmatic and straightforward solution for organisations that want to take cyber security seriously.

Get in touch to find out more about how this cutting-edge service could help your organisation improve its cyber security posture.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of cyber security services, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



