Exhibit by Aberson presents Brandon Reese| New Work Opening Thursday Feburary 21 | 6 until 8 PM

Brandon Reese @exhibit by aberson February 2019

Exhibit by Aberson opens a new selection of work from ceramic artist Brandon Reese, Thursday February 21, from 6 until 8 PM

TULSA, OK, USA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present an exhibition of new work by artist, Brandon Reese. The show opens Thursday, November 8th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105.

Originally from Manhattan, Kansas, Brandon Reese received his BFA in sculpture from the Kansas City Art Institute where he became proficient in bronze, cast iron, steel, wood and ceramics. While in Kansas City, he apprenticed with Jim Leedy until pursuing a graduate degree specializing in ceramics at Bowling Green State University. There, Reese had the privilege of working with master ceramicist, Jun Kaneko, whose large scale pieces can be seen all over the world, including a public exhibition which lined Park Avenue in Manhattan in 2008. Reese’s talents did not go unnoticed as he worked with noteworthy artists like Kaneko, Don Reitz and Peter Voulkos so early in his career. While at Bowling Green, he focused on salt and wood firing for creating unusual and varied surfaces on each sculpture. His focus on experimentation and varying techniques relates to his belief that the best part of life is the process, “My art wears the fingerprints, cuts, dents and other texturing as a roadmap and documentation of its creation.”

Reese works primarily with stoneware and porcelain. His most recent pieces combine salt glazed stoneware and reclaimed native wood. Reese’s work is predominantly known for its organic, familiar forms created in a variety of methods and at such large scales that the pieces push the traditional boundaries of ceramic art. When confronted with one of his textural monolithic structures, it is impossible to avoid the architectural associations that the forms bring about.

Reese works as an assistant professor in Oklahoma State University’s ceramics department. In addition to teaching, Reese regularly exhibits his large-scale ceramic sculptures internationally and across the United States.

For further information please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054. Please join the conversation with Exhibit by Aberson on Facebook (@aberson.exhibits), Instagram (@exhibitbyaberson), Pinterest (@abersonexhibits), Artsy (exhibit-by-aberson) and 1stDibs (@exhibit-by-aberson).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.