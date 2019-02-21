Ammonia Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023

PUNE, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Ammonia Industry 2019

This report analyzes the ammonia market by type (Melamine Urea Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, And Urea Formaldehyde Resin), Application (Laminate Flooring, Surface Coatings, Textile Finishes, Paper Processing) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World); it also studies the key manufacturers in the market.

The ammonia market is rapidly increasing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The major players in ammonia market include:

• BASF

• Potashcorp

• Yara International

• CF Industries

• Group DF

• Togliatti

• OCI Nitrogen

• Agrium

• Sabic

• Koch Fertilizer

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

NORTH AMERICA

US

Canada

EUROPE

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

ASIA-PACIFIC

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

LATIN AMERICA

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of form, the ammonia market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Liquid

• Powder

On the basis of application, the ammonia market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Fertilizers

• Pharmaceuticals

• Refrigerants

• Household

• Food

• Others

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Ammonia Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Ammonia Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Ammonia Market By Region

8. Global Ammonia Market By Form (Liquid And Powder)

Continued……

